Savannah Guthrie's Today Show Colleagues Celebrate Her 50th Birthday: '50 Looks Gorgeous on You'

Nathan Congleton/NBCU

Savannah Guthrie just hit the big 5-0!

On Monday, the broadcast journalist reached the major milestone and her Today colleagues celebrated her with heartfelt tributes.

Hoda Kotb posted a photo from the pair's #Fly Washington cover shoot and wished her "sweet" pal well on her birthday. "Love to see you soar," Kotb, 57, wrote.

In Jenna Bush Hager's post, the co-host called Guthrie her "sister-wife" and "devoted friend."

"@savannahguthrie deserves to be celebrated for her dedication to her family and friends, her loyal heart, and her relentless faith," Bush Hager, 40, captioned a carousel of photos. "Sometimes life surprises you with a dear friend who loves you for all of you—what a wonder it is to be in your glow SG!"

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sharing several photos of her own, Siri Daly raved about the pair's longtime friendship.

"From the moment our bellies touched seven plus years ago, it was like we had always been friends," she wrote. "Whether we are fancy or in matching pjs, singing or playing tennis, browning butter or drinking tequila, being sister wives or letting those men hang out with us … it's all better with you."

"Happy Birthday to a magical human," Daly added. "50 looks gorgeous on you!"

Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb

Eric Liebowitz/NBC

For his tribute, Al Roker called Guthrie a "dear friend."

"I am so thrilled my dear friend @savannahguthrie is now halfway to a #smuckersjar," he joked. "I can't wait to see what the next 50 bring!! #happybirthday Savvie G!!

Guthrie had a big year leading up to her 50th birthday. This summer, she got to cover the Tokyo Olympics for work.

Months before, in June, she served as one of the many stars tapped to guest-host Jeopardy! following Alex Trebek's death. (The series has since hired Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings as well as actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik to split hosting duties.)

"I can't believe I got the opportunity to do it," Guthrie previously told PEOPLE. "I am a huge fan of the show, and I'm an even huger fan of Alex Trebek now that I know how hard it is to host Jeopardy! — it's really fast and very precise."

That same month, Guthrie also celebrated her 10-year work anniversary at The Today Show. Her colleagues and family had surprised her with a special on-air celebration. "Now all my dreams came true," she said at the time, adding of her coworkers, "Now, my whole family is here."

Days before her birthday, Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, celebrated Christmas with daughter Vale, 7, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 5.