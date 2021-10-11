Savannah Guthrie Shows Off Beaded 'Mom' Earrings Made by Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Vale

Savannah Guthrie and Vale

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram. Inset: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Savannah Guthrie's little girl may have a future in jewelry making!

On Sunday, the Today co-host, 49, shared a photo to Instagram of her wearing a beaded earring made by her 7-year-old daughter Vale.

Guthrie snapped a side profile of herself to show off the accessory, which features black-and-white beads that read "mom" threaded through a gold hoop.

"Earrings by Vale!" Guthrie captioned the picture.

The mom of two, who also shares son Charles "Charley" Max, 4½, with husband Michael Feldman, received several compliments on the earrings in the comments of her post.

savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

"Oh shizzz I have some serious competition here @savannahguthrie ❤️," jeweler Jennifer Fisher wrote, to which Guthrie jokingly replied, "@jenniferfisherjewelry right?? I was gonna tag you but didn't want you to stress 😂."

"Can we franchise her jewelry line????" added CNN's Poppy Harlow, while NBC's Sheinelle Jones left a string of heart-eye emojis.

In August, Guthrie celebrated Vale's 7th birthday with a gallery of sweet photos of her daughter on Instagram.

"Our girl. Our sunshine. Our heart," Guthrie began a heartfelt caption. "This sweet angel has delighted her whole family from the moment she came into the world, bright and early, 7 years ago TODAY! Happy Birthday, Vale. You are altogether lovely."

"You make my heart soar with pride and thanks to God every single day. ❤️," the anchor added.