Savannah Guthrie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Her Hair Transformation: 'Chopped'

Next in beauty news: Savannah Guthrie's chic new bob cut!

The Today show broadcast journalist, 51, started her week by getting a haircut, and in behind-the-scenes Instagram Stories shared Monday, she teased the new style before the big reveal.

Guthrie first posted a photo of her chopped-off strands scattered on the floor, which became a pile of hair in the second snapshot.

After sharing a candid pic of Today show hairstylist Kelly O'Neill styling her hair, Guthrie teased the length of her shorter 'do with a selfie captioned, "CHOPPED."

It was only in the last selfie of the two that a full view of Guthrie's haircut — a wavy chin-length bob parted in the middle — can be seen.

The Princess Power producer has been on the NBC news show for over a decade, and in 2021 she celebrated her 10-year Today show anniversary by looking back at her on-screen hair moments — some of which she'd never revisit again.

When asked by then co-host Dylan Dreyer if there's a look she'd want to bring back, Guthrie joked, "No, mostly it's like, 'Never try that again.' Mostly it's like, 'What was I thinking?!' "

Savannah Guthrie appears on NBC News' "Today" show

Peter Kramer/NBC/Getty Savannah Guthrie

There's also one particular hairstyle in her roster she remembers with regret: the auburn red hue she rocked in 2013.

"I don't know why I thought I needed to dye my hair red that one time," she recalled. "I just went out one day and dyed it red one day and came in [to the show] the next day and all the bosses were like 'Oh, looks good.' "