Savannah Guthrie Shares Adorable Photos of Her 'Master' Husband Cutting Their Kids' Hair at Home

As hair salons stay closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, is taking their kids' hair into his own hands — literally.

On Saturday, the Today co-anchor, 48, shared that her children, daughter Vale, 5, and son Charles, 3, took a visit to their makeshift in-home barbershop for a haircut courtesy of their father.

Feldman looked like a professional hairstylist in the photos as he snipped the back of Charles' hair, even attaching hair clips to his sleeve and providing his son with a smock to keep him clean.

"Charley entrusts his tumbleweed-esque quarantine hair to the hands of the master," Guthrie wrote of her husband.

The mom of two continued to tease, "And as a wise man once said: 'you’re gonna like the way you look.' "

The television personality also snapped sweet photos of her son admiring his new 'do in the mirror while wearing a too-cute shirt that read "extra fun."

Vale also visited Feldman to touch-up her strawberry blonde curls.

"Big sis gets right in for the next available appointment and gets a nice trim," Guthrie wrote.

Guthrie's Today colleagues couldn't help but comment on how cute their haircuts turned out. "Cutest babe. We did the same yesterday! 💙," Jenna Bush Hager wrote.

"That is one sweet cut," replied Al Roker.

Earlier this week, Guthrie decided to give herself a hair change of her own.

After social distancing at her upstate New York home for the past few weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Guthrie took a stab at coloring her own hair on Wednesday — but not without the virtual help of celebrity colorist Rita Hazan!

While Guthrie’s Today co-anchors Carson Daly and Hager both did their at-home hair transformations in real-time during the NBC morning show, Guthrie chose to dye her roots off-camera. But she still made sure to share a behind-the-scenes look with her Instagram followers as Hazan guided her through the process via FaceTime.

“Let’s do this. Coloring hair at home is easy with Charley on my arm and @ritahazan,” Guthrie said, joking that her 3-year-old son was assisting her.

With her hair clipped into sections and what appeared to be a customized hair color formula in front of her, Guthrie talked to Hazan over FaceTime to make sure she applied the dye in the right places so her color turned out great.

The star’s friends and fans cheered her on in the comments of her Instagram post. Today contributor Jill Martin said: “Ha! Just got my color today…. hope I got the right color … 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

