Savannah Guthrie Has Mother-Daughter Day with Vale, 9, at Broadway’s “& Juliet”: ‘My Little Broadway Star’

The 'Today' anchor is also a mom to son Charley, 7, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman, 55

Rebecca J Michelson | @rebeccajmichelson Savannah Guthrie, her daughter Vale, and the cast of the Broadway musical & Juliet

Savannah Guthrie treated her daughter to a very special day at the theater.

On Thursday, the Today, 52, anchor shared a glimpse of her outing with daughter Vale, 9 to the Broadway show & Juliet in New York City.

Guthrie reposted a cute video from the show's Instagram account of her and Vale singing and dancing on stage with some of the cast members on her Instagram Story. The mother-daughter pair also snapped some fun photos with the cast after the show.

"My little Broadway star," the proud mom wrote of her daughter on her Story.

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie posts photo from mother-daughter day on Instagram Story.

In February, Guthrie shared with PEOPLE how grateful she is about becoming a mom later in life. In addition to Vale, Guthrie is also mom to son Charley, 7, whom she shares with her husband Michael Feldman, 55.

"I'm so grateful for my blessings. I really can't get over it — I'll never get over it," she previously told PEOPLE. "I got to have babies long past the time that anyone would really be hopeful, [and] I had long given up hope."

"I'm so grateful, but I'm always mindful of talking about that too, because we all have moments in our lives where we don't feel that the thing we wanted to happen has happened, or we don't feel that we have been blessed," the Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere author continued.

She added, "My life has been so surprising and wonderful, because there were times when I didn't think there was much hope for me."

Rebecca J Michelson | @rebeccajmichelson Savannah Guthrie, her daughter Vale, and the cast of the Broadway musical & Juliet.

Earlier this month, Guthrie and Feldman celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple shared throwback photos from their 2014 wedding on Instagram to honor the special day.

"10 years, 2 kids, so many laughs," wrote Feldman in his post. "I could not love you any better."



"This is us! Me, you and baby Vale," added Guthrie in the comments.

