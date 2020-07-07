Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman Have a Bit of an Unconventional Love Story

From Good Housekeeping

Both on and off the air, Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie has had lots to celebrate over the years, alongside her husband, Michael Feldman. The couple, who have been together for ten years, have two beautiful children — Vale, 4, and Charles, 2, — and what seems like a fairytale life. But before they met, things were certainly different.

In 2005, long before Feldman was a thought in Guthrie's mind, the national trial correspondent for Court TV was just meeting her first husband former-BBC journalist Mark Orchard, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple got married that year, but in December of 2008, when Guthrie became a White House correspondent for NBC, things began to change. It was announced in January, 2009 that Guthrie and Orchard had split up and divorced after four years of marriage. She said her personal life suffered while her professional life was rapidly taking off. "I was doing the best I could in my personal life, and my professional life was going better," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "So you know, you just keep doing the thing that works."

When Savannah met Michael

It was around that time that Guthrie met her current husband at his 40th birthday party, according to People. According to Philly.com, two started dating just months after her divorce.

They got engaged four years later in May of 2013. Guthrie and Feldman were on vacation in Turks and Caicos when he got down on one knee and popped the question. Gutthrie, however, didn’t know he was proposing until she saw the ring box.



"He actually got on one knee and I still thought we were just talking. Really, honestly. And then, he brought out the box and then I didn’t open it for a long time cause I was just overcome," she said on Today. Feldman also called in to the show for the special announcement saying, “It's not bad being the luckiest guy in the world.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

The couple got married on March 15, 2014 in a small ceremony with less than 100 guests near Guthrie's hometown of Tucson, Arizona, according to People. During their wedding reception, they got up to announce that Guthrie was four months pregnant and they were expecting a child in the late summer.



"It's funny, 'cause we set the wedding date, I bought my dress, and then I found out," she said on Today. "So I've been doing a little praying that I would fit in it, and it all worked out."

Starting a family together

The couple currently has two children: older daughter Vale and younger son Charles. Before she gave birth to Vale, Guthrie wrote a special Father's Day article about Feldman and the various traits she hopes her children get from him.

"I hope our baby gets his quick wit, his peaceful disposition, his kindness. I hope our baby gets his patience and compassion. But the best thing that I know our baby will get is his example," she wrote for Today.com.

Feldman also wrote a letter to their daughter, Vale, with his wishes for her and what he hopes she gets from her mother, including some of his favorite qualities of his wife.

"You already have her beautiful blue eyes, a great albeit toothless smile, and an infectious laugh," he wrote for Today.com. "But I hope you also get her kind heart, keen wit, analytical mind, strong morals and the kind of joy for life and people that makes you someone that people really want to be around."

On Valentine’s Day of 2018, Guthrie was in Pyeongchang, South Korea to cover the 2018 Winter Olympics. Feldman recorded a special video for the holiday with their children singing a song called, "Mommy Loves Us."

The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Guthrie posted a photo on her Instagram page with the caption: "Where were you 6 years ago today? I was marrying the man who made all my dreams come true ❤️❤️. Happy anniversary to handsome hubby, @feldmike!!!"

Aww.

