Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Christmas with Both of Her Kids: 'So Very Merry'

The journalist shares her son and daughter with husband Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie and family

Savannah Guthrie is getting into the Christmas spirit!

On Monday, the journalist, 51, shared scenes from her family's holiday festivities, which featured daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 7.

Guthrie, her husband Michael Feldman and their two kids pose together in matching Christmas pajamas in a carousel of photos posted to her Instagram, smiling together.

"So very merry and nearly impossible to capture," Guthrie captioned her post, which included sweet outtakes from the family photo shoot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Savannah Guthrie Celebrates 'Firecracker' Son Charley on His 7th Birthday: 'Lights Up My Heart'

Earlier this month, Guthrie took a moment to celebrate her son Charley's 7th birthday, giving him a special shout-out on an episode of Today.

"It's a special birthday," Craig Melvin began as Hoda Kotb chimed in, "One birthday to celebrate today."

"And I know he's watching right now. Charley Feldman, my little boy, is turning 7," Guthrie sweetly shared.

"Happy birthday, Char," Kotb added.

"Happy birthday, buddy! Never not in Eagles gear," Guthrie teased. "And listen, Ms. Hoda and I are wearing green for you today."

The mom of two, who shares son Charley and daughter Vale, 9, with husband Michael Feldman, also shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son on Instagram.

Sharing some adorable photos of Charley over the years, Guthrie wrote, "This little firecracker who lights up my heart is seven years old today."

"Happy birthday sweet Charley ❤️❤️❤️," she concluded the post.

Last month, the Today co-host posted photos of her husband and the couple's two kids at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which she co-hosted with Kotb.

Story continues

"Thankful for them every day, especially today," she wrote in a caption alongside the sweet family shots.

Guthrie also shared a video of Charley climbing underneath the desk while Kotb and Today weatherman Al Roker looked on in amusement. "Scoot over by Mommy," Guthrie told her son. "Scooch over. He's under the desk."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.