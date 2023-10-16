Savannah Chrisley Is Trying to 'Find Beauty in the Ashes' Dating Robert Shiver amid Parents' Imprisonment

Since confirming her new relationship, the 'Special Forces' star has shared a photo of the pair holding hands to her Instagram Story

Kevin Winter/Getty; NFL Photos (L-R) Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver are pictured.

Savannah Chrisley is seeking out joy in life as her family continues to endure a tough chapter.

Before her departure from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test was made official last week, the Chrisley Knows Best alum spoke to PEOPLE about her new relationship with Robert Shiver — and how the timing of it has been a good distraction from her parents Todd and Julie's ongoing imprisonment.

"I'm just so grateful to have such an amazing person in my life that shows up and loves and cares and is a positive influence on the kids," she says, referencing siblings Grayson and Chloe, both of whom are under her care while her parents are away. "I want to have as much respect for him and his situation as possible because he has three amazing little boys that are going to have to see and hear things one day."

Savannah, 26, also notes that she's "in such a happy place in life, despite all of the negative things that have happened."

"I think this has just shown me that you can find beauty in the ashes," she adds of the new romance. "And so for that, wherever it leads, I'm forever grateful."

Related: Savannah Chrisley Learned Not to 'Drink Wine' Before Podcasting After Tipsily Revealing Her New Man (Exclusive)

Last month, PEOPLE broke the news that Savannah is dating Robert and she has since shared a photo of the pair holding hands to her Instagram Story. The former athlete previously made headlines after his wife, Lindsay Shiver, allegedly plotted his murder alongside two co-conspirators. It's currently uncertain whether she has entered a plea.

As for Savannah, her parents Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, are serving time in prison for tax evasion and fraud. Their initial combined 19-year sentence has since been reduced as they await their appeal.

Story continues

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (L-R) Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Todd Chrisley are pictured on '"Chrisley's Believe It Or Not'.

Related: Savannah Chrisley Calls Brutal Boot Camp a 'Gift' That Gave Her 'Time to Process' Family Trauma (Exclusive)

Though Savannah has been caring for Grayson, 17, and Chloe, 10, amid their absence, she took time away to film Special Forces. Being away from Grayson and Chloe — who is Savannah's brother Kyle Chrisley's daughter who was legally adopted by Todd and Julie — amid this tough time for their family was partly why she left the Fox series.

"I think the whole thing was tough and just being away from the kids was the toughest thing because we have experienced so much loss, obviously, in the last year," she says. "And not having mom and dad home, we've kind of created our own little safe place. We are what each other turns to."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.