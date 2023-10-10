Savannah Chrisley Shares Boot Camp Lesson She'll Teach Niece and Brother amid Parents' Prison Stint (Exclusive)

Chrisley is currently the legal guardian of her niece Chloe and brother Grayson while her parents serve out their prison sentences

Savannah Chrisley is reflecting on the lessons she learned while on season 2 of Special Forces.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, chatted exclusively with PEOPLE after it was revealed that she chose to withdraw herself from the boot-camp competition.

Revealing that the "whole thing was tough," she notes that it was especially hard being away from her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10, whom she's been caring for since her parents left to serve their prison sentences.

"I think this experience came along at the perfect time because I had been just being mom, dad, sister, friend for like 24/7, and I had not gotten a break for myself," Chrisley tells PEOPLE. "And going into it, I was like, all right, so I finally get five minutes to myself."

"So that was such a gift because it gave me time to process some things that I had been holding off on because I had been so focused on the kids. But it also taught me, I've always been such a perfectionist and just wanting everything to be perfect, and this whole experience taught me that it's okay to fail at certain things."

"It's okay, just as long as you show up, sometimes that's enough," she continues. "You don't have to be perfect. Just show up and that's all that matters because that took enough, that took all the energy you had."

"So as long as you're just showing up and showing up as you are, that's okay. And it's helped me teach the kids that you don't have to be perfect. You don't have to win at everything, just show up."

The star took over as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe after a federal judge sentenced her father Todd, 53, and mother Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

In July, Chrisley posted a few photos from her beach vacation with Chloe on her Instagram Story. In one snap, Chloe looked away as she sipped on a drink in a tropical setting, wearing a green and white swirled cover-up.

"She's living her best life," Chrisley wrote on the photo.

In March, the reality TV star called her brother and niece her "whole world" while her parents were in prison. "It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God. ❤️," Chrisley wrote alongside an Instagram tribute.

