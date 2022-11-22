Savannah Chrisley Shares Biblical-Inspired Quote About Haters After Her Parents' Sentencing

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is sharing a pointed message after her parents' sentencing.

A federal judge sentenced Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Monday, with Todd receiving 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation, according to Insider and Fox 5 Atlanta.

Shortly after the proceedings, Savannah, 25, promoted a sale for her beauty line, Sassy By Savannah.

She then shared a quote by pastor Kimberly Jones, a.k.a. Real Talk Kim.

Savannah shares biblical-inspired quote about "haters" after her parents' sentencing

"Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him," the post by Jones reads. "Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking."

Last month, Savannah opened up about her parents' legal woes on an episode of her Unlocked podcast.

Savannah admitted that her mother is "handling it way better than I am"; however, Julie disagreed with her daughter.

Savannah shares biblical-inspired quote about "haters" after her parents' sentencing

Savannah also shared her emotions ahead of her parents' sentencing. (The pair faced up to 30 years in prison.)

"That's where I'm at, being so angry because my whole life could change," she said at the time. "And I don't mean money. But the two people that I've always had there for me and that's been my support system and who I've leaned on."

She added, "It makes me so angry to see two people who are constantly stepping up for people and then, it's like, 'When are people gonna step up for them?' "

In June, a federal jury found Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. (The pair have denied all the charges.)

The Chrisleys' former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to 36 months in prison on Monday, per Insider. Tarantino — who was convicted in June for his involvement in the couple's fraud scheme — is set to report to prison on May 1, 2023, after undergoing hip surgery, per the outlet.

Todd's attorney, Bruce H. Morris, blamed the couple's former employee, Mark Braddock, for impersonating Todd and committing the fraud behind the couple's back, reportedly turning on them after he was fired in 2012. Despite Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters deeming Braddock a "fraudster," she noted that the couple continued the act even after ties with him were cut.

In September, Todd revealed on his Chrisley Confessions podcast that he believed that the truth would eventually prevail.

"I know that the truth will eventually rise to the top and I know that we will have survived the lies because God has put that in my spirit," he said. "I'm filled with the Holy Spirit. I know and I have a peace that God is working overtime. Satan will never outwork God."