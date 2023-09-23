Savannah Chrisley Pays Tribute to Late Ex-Fiancée Nic Kerdiles: 'Heaven Gained the Most Beautiful Angel'

"I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day," the reality star wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Nic Kerdiles and ex-fiancée Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is remembering her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles following his death in a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, posted a Boomerang on her Instagram Story of the two sharing sweet a kiss. “I’m still hoping you respond to my text…” she wrote above the clip.

Savannah Chrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley reacts to ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles' death

She then penned a touching tribute alongside a beautiful photo of the pair at the beach smiling as they held hands.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today… I miss and love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you,’” Chrisley wrote on her Instagram Story.

Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

Related: Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Calls Her the 'Biggest Blessing' After Split

“Please send me a sign that you’re ok… maybe it’ll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. Or pasta with white sauce… or maybe even your favorite carrot cake,” she continued.

The reality star concluded the heartfelt message, “We loved hard…and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day.”

Chase Chrisley, 27, also paid tribute to Kerdiles with a snapshot of the pair in matching hats as they enjoyed a couple of cigars while out on the golf course. “No words… i love you man,” he wrote.

Chase Chrisley/Instagram Chase Chrisley reacts to Nic Kerdiles' death.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kerdiles, 29, died on Saturday after he ran his Indian Motorcycle through a stop sign in a residential area north of central Nashville at around 3:30 a.m, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reportedly told WRKN News 2.

According to the Nashville station, police said Kerdiles' motorcycle hit the driver's side of a BMW. The driver of the BMW was reportedly not injured, but Kerdiles died from his injuries after he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Story continues

Chrisley’s rep did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and a rep for the MNPD and Kerdiles could not be reached.



Related: Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on 'Unique' Relationship with Ex Nic Kerdiles: 'We Still Talk'

The former professional hockey player — who played for the Anaheim Ducks from 2014 to 2017 before being drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 2018 — and Savannah became engaged in December 2018 after having dated since November 2017.

After Savannah confirmed to PEOPLE in July 2020 that the two decided to call off the engagement and wedding, she shared in an Instagram post in September that the couple had "decided to call it quits."

The Unlocked podcast host wrote at the time, "There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.