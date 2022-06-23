Savannah Chrisley Is 'Grateful in a Weird Way' for the 'Storm' Life Has Thrown at Her Family

DAILY POP -- Episode 200124 -- Pictured: (l-r) Savannah Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best” stops by the set to talk about fashion and her upcoming wedding -- (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU/Getty

Savannah Chrisley is reflecting on the recent challenges involving her famous family.

On Wednesday, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared a carousel of images on Instagram, featuring herself and her family members as she looked back on the setbacks they endured after her parents, Todd and Julie, found themselves entangled in some legal woes.

"Sitting here this morning reflecting on life…Pre Storm and Post Storm," the reality star, 24, began her caption of the Instagram post. "One thing I can say is that I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard…no matter how difficult it may be. ❤️"

"Pre Storm was FAST paced and full of things that just don't matter," she continued. "Halfway through the video is the transition - more quiet time, more God time, more me time and family time…"

Savannah explained, "Oddly enough…I am grateful in a weird way because I know that there is a God who out of nothing, does everything!"

"He can take what the enemy used to try and destroy you and use it to develop you," she added.

RELATED: Lindsie Chrisley Is 'Deeply Saddened' by Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction for Financial Crimes

Noting that she is "process of finding ME," Savannah wrote, "so bare [sic] with me. No matter what happens in life… choose love. Love so purely that it hurts. ❤️ God is slowing me down and working in my heart…it's a process."

"But a process I'm so willing to endure… it's moments like these that will make me a better daughter, sister, friend, partner, future mother, and daughter of God❤️," she continued.

"I will forever sing of the goodness of God!" the beauty entrepreneur concluded. "Thank you so much to all of those who continue to love on my family and I 💕"

"Oh..and I have grown a love for Dogs…🤯 lol," she quipped.

Earlier this month, Savannah's parents, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. They are facing up to 30 years in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.

A rep for the Chrisleys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, while the Chrisleys' lawyer Bruce Morris told PEOPLE the couple was "disappointed in the verdict" and added, "An appeal is planned."

Their lawyer Steve Friedberg also told PEOPLE, "Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal. Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated.  They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley."

Following the announcement of the guilty verdict, Savannah spoke out to defend her family in a candid Instagram post.

"Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we're all doing the best we can," she wrote. "I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)"

RELATED: Todd and Julie Chrisley Say They Trust 'God Will Do What He Does Best' After Being Convicted of Tax Evasion 

Savannah added she felt "let down by God and that her "relentless prayers have been unheard."

However, she told her 2.5 million followers that she has not lost faith despite her family's legal woes.

"I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose," she shared. "So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides."

"Now let's get back to work," she concluded the post. "Now is my time to break the glass ceiling - no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed."

