Savannah Bananas MLB team going 'coast to coast' in 2023 with 33 cities in 21 states

Nathan Dominitz, Savannah Morning News
·6 min read

SAVANNAH — Savannah's exhibition baseball team Banana Ball started as an idea, perhaps a crazy idea, to make baseball games more fun and more action-packed in a two-hour time limit.

The Savannah Bananas' unconventional version of the game later became a "One City World Tour" in Mobile, Alabama, in 2021 and then a regional tour of seven cities in 2022 in the Southeast and Kansas City while keeping home base at Savannah's Grayson Stadium.

The Bananas went viral, packing stadiums and attracting millions of followers on social media both within and beyond America's borders with their wacky antics before, during and after games.

They even were the stars of their own documentary series "Bananaland" in August and September on the ESPN+ streaming service, with live games also shown on ESPN2.

They decided to go bigger, much bigger next year.

Is Barry Bonds still baseballs HR king?: Aaron Judge's 62nd homer transcends his own era

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole keeps the crowd pumped up during a rain delay.
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole keeps the crowd pumped up during a rain delay.

On Tuesday night, the organization revealed its 2023 Banana Ball World Tour schedule with 70 games in 33 cities in 21 states across the country – including 30 games in Savannah – between Feb. 17 and Sept. 16.

"We're coast to coast," said team owner Jesse Cole on Tuesday, acknowledging the national tour isn't worldwide quite yet. "We called it a world tour since Day 1 because we're naming it for where we're going, not for what we're doing right now."

The organization had on Aug. 24 announced that it was all in on the Savannah Bananas Premier Team, a professional traveling squad to play exhibitions of Banana Ball — most often against designated foil the Party Animals but also other challengers from independent pro minor leagues and international teams, Cole said.

The original Bananas, a collegiate summer league amateur team, existed from 2016-22 and won the Coastal Plain League championship in 2016, '21 and '22.

The Premier Team, a roster of former college and pro standouts with a sprinkling of former Major League Baseball players, will play a super-sized schedule in 2023.

Pitcher/infielder Mat Wolf (4, in blue suspenders and baggy pants), dances in a kick line with teammates on the Savannah Bananas Premier Team before a game against the Party Animals on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Grayson Stadium. Also pictured, from left, right-handed pitcher Collin Ledbetter (23), outfielder/LHP William Kwasigroh (14) infielder Stephen Felton (5), right-handed pitchers Alex Pierce (26) and Aderlyn Silverio (8) and RHP/utility Dakota &quot;Stilts&quot; Albritton (14).
Pitcher/infielder Mat Wolf (4, in blue suspenders and baggy pants), dances in a kick line with teammates on the Savannah Bananas Premier Team before a game against the Party Animals on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Grayson Stadium. Also pictured, from left, right-handed pitcher Collin Ledbetter (23), outfielder/LHP William Kwasigroh (14) infielder Stephen Felton (5), right-handed pitchers Alex Pierce (26) and Aderlyn Silverio (8) and RHP/utility Dakota "Stilts" Albritton (14).

Among the highlights:

  • Games in Triple-A cities including Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Sacramento, Syracuse, Nashville, Oklahoma City and Las Vegas.

  • The schedule concludes Sept. 16 at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New York, on a collaborative effort with the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Yes, the Bananas and Party Animals will make it to Cooperstown.

  • Games in MLB spring training homes in West Palm Beach, Florida (Washington Nationals and Houston Astros); Tampa, Florida (New York Yankees); Scottsdale, Arizona (San Francisco Giants); and Peoria, Arizona (Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres).

Fan ball catch of a lifetime: Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run unsure what he’ll do with it

The Bananas won't be playing games in major league ballparks, at least not in 2023. Cole said that several teams, including the Boston Red Sox, have expressed interest, and he visited Fenway Park last week.

"I think we both came to the agreement for 2023 there's too much to overcome. It's a big venture (at Fenway Park)," he said.

Cole said there's a very strong possibility the Bananas will play in big league parks in 2024. He wants to put on the best show possible, and the biggest stages will take more preparation.

"We know to put on the event we want to do, it takes a year-plus to plan at a major league park," Cole said. "When you're talking 35,000 to 40,000 people, plus everything we do pregame with the march around the stadium, there are so many logistics.

"The planning process is almost starting now to see if we can make it happen for 2024," he added.

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole, in a yellow tuxedo, narrates the action as a child delivers a pie to the face during the Bananas Premier Team's game against the Party Animals on March 27, 2021 at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole, in a yellow tuxedo, narrates the action as a child delivers a pie to the face during the Bananas Premier Team's game against the Party Animals on March 27, 2021 at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The selection process for the 2023 slate left out at least 50 cities that had shown interest through their teams, city governments and tourism officials, he said. They also were contacted by potential suitors in Canada and Mexico.

Criteria included stadium size of at least 4,000 (like Grayson) and the capacity to handle a potential full house in customer-service aspects such as concessions, restrooms and parking. That's where Triple-A stadiums and their host cities have advantages.

The organization also is interested in expanding across America, and some areas just couldn't be worked out for 2023 but will be considered in the future. They did lock in the West Coast with four cities in California.

"I think the No. 1 thing we look for is a real interest and desire to have us," Cole said. with that, that gets you in the door."

The party travels by bus, plane

The Bananas' traveling party, whether by bus or plane, will include more than 100 players, coaches, staff, the pep band and a cast of characters including a princess, a breakdancing first base coach, a dancing umpire, the Banana Nanas senior dance team and the Man Nanas Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad.

"We are so focused on creating fans and playing the long game," Cole said. "We know our costs are going to be extravagent. Our costs are going to be through the roof. But if we create fans and sell out ballparks, and get 10,000, 15,000, we believe creating a long-term fan is valuable in what we're trying to do."

Cole concentrates more on the fan experience and leaves the bookkeeping to his administrative staff, beginning with team president Jared Orton.

"When you play the long game," Cole said, "if you don't make a lot of money but create a lot of fans and create an experience, everything takes care of itself. I've preached that since Day 1."

Cole said while there is a nucleus of players committed to the Premier Team and Party Animals, an invitation-only tryout is planned for November. Cole said hundreds of players, including former major leaguers, have contacted the organization.

The Savannah Bananas Premier Team's 75-year-old pitcher Bill Lee (29), a former All-Star for the Boston Red Sox, is transported from the bullpen to the diamond on a pedibike to start the fifth inning of a game against the Party Animals on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Grayson Stadium.
The Savannah Bananas Premier Team's 75-year-old pitcher Bill Lee (29), a former All-Star for the Boston Red Sox, is transported from the bullpen to the diamond on a pedibike to start the fifth inning of a game against the Party Animals on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Grayson Stadium.

Former MLB All-Star pitcher Bill Lee was a Bananas regular at age 75 in 2022 and plans to be back next year. Much-more recent big leaguers making guest appearances were Jonny Gomes, Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon and former South Effingham High School star Josh Reddick, a longtime supporter of the Bananas. Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench also participated as a first-base coach in West Palm Beach last spring.

Cole said to expect more appearances by former big leaguers with the team, which is co-managed by 11-year MLB player Eric Byrnes.

There will be only one practitioner of Banana Ball, unlike, for example, the multiple international touring squads of the Harlem Globetrotters.

The Bananas look to keep expanding for years beyond 2023, returning to some cities and visiting new ones with no end date in sight.

"We're creating fans, we're having fun. So the more people we can bring to it, the better," Cole said. "There are millions of fans out there."

The team's first 2023 game is Feb 17, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Follow Nathan Dominitz on Twitter: @NathanDominitz

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Bananas baseball announce Banana Ball World Tour 2023

Latest Stories

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Toronto FC II suffers heartbreaking loss to Columbus Crew II in MLS Next Pro playoffs

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Toronto FC II's first foray into the playoffs ended in dramatic fashion Sunday when Columbus Crew II answered the TFC reserve team's late comeback with a rally of its own. Goals by substitutes Jordan Knight and Coleman Gannon gave league-leading Columbus a 4-3 extra-time win over Toronto in a roller-coaster MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference final at Historic Crew Stadium. With TFC 2 trailing 2-1, Themi Antonoglou forced extra time with a stoppage-time goal and then gave Toronto a

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Canada, U.S. to play women's hockey Rivalry Series game in Nevada

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Canada and the U.S will meet in a women's hockey Rivalry Series game Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev. The game announced Monday by USA Hockey will be the fourth in a seven-game series between the two countries. The series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later by another game in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S. will host Canada on Nov. 20 in Seattle followed by the game at the The Dollar Loan Center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Dates and locations for the rem

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w