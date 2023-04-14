Savage x Fenty Makes Foray Into Bodacious Bridalwear

Rihanna's bodacious Savage X Fenty label makes its foray into bridal wear, just in time for the upcoming wedding season.

The brand aims to cement the idea that bridal lingerie is just as important as the wedding dress when it comes to the big day and wants to help its community by narrowing down that exhausting search. Taking cues from the concept of traditional dresses, utilizing classic materials like lace and mesh, Savage X Fenty's new collection features timeless silhouettes revived with a boudoir feel.

Drawing inspiration from the ancient Japanese art form of rope bondage, Shibari rope adorns the brand's signature bra silhouettes, paired with Baroque Bondage fishnets with added embroidery. Comprising stockings, teddies, suspender belts and lingerie, the collection arrives in "Angel White" and lands in sizes from XS-5XL.

Take a look at Savage X Fenty's new Bridal Shop above, and head to the brand's website to purchase.

