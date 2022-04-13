Savage X Fenty Launches 3 New Lingerie Collections

Savage X Fenty welcomes the month of April with two new lingerie collections.

Dress to impress at Coachella with styles from the "Festival" range, which comes with satin sets that you can pair with black denim shorts and the brand's Cyber Cat Long Robe. You could also opt to just wear the Sharp Satin Bralette with baggy flared jeans and chunky white sneakers. The "Night Blooms" line boasts a new floral print found on the Padded Balconette Bra, High Leg Bikini and Satin Sleep Shirt. Elsewhere, "Alien Animal" spotlights feline-inspired lace dressed in electric neon hues.

Priced from $16.95 to $89.95 USD, Savage X Fenty's new collections are now available online.