SAVAGE to Launch the World's First Carbon Neutral Photography & Video NFT Marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SAVAGE marketplace launches in January, after an IDO on FantomStarter and Occam (Jan 17th-19th), and the $SAVG token goes live on Gate.io on January 20th, 2022 (12:00 UTC).

The increasing popularity of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) has liberated artists and content creators by removing the necessity of using bloated legacy platforms and connecting creators directly with the customer. Yet until now, some artists have been left out in the cold. This is in large part due to the size requirements of their medium and the environmental concerns surrounding current NFT marketplaces.

Most phones are able to record High-quality 4K and 8K videos, this produces large file sizes and the current marketplaces cap their uploads around 10MB-40MB. Additionally, photographers wanting to sell the highest versions of their work (TIFF or RAW) have had to settle for compressed JPEGs.

Savage will give creators the ability to share their work in whatever format they choose. Whether it's the original RAW image or 4K/8K ProRes video, by increasing file size limits to 2GB, artists have the freedom to display their collections in unrivaled quality.

However, this is not the most important issue that SAVAGE corrects.

Most of the popular NFT platforms operate on blockchains that use Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanisms and because of that, the energy consumption coming from them has exploded. Minting a single NFT typically requires the same amount of energy used to power a laptop continuously for three years.

Enter SAVAGE

By creating their own utility token on Polygon's Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol, SAVAGE requires only 0.002% of the energy required by a PoW marketplace. This decision allows us to increase maximum file sizes, while keeping minting fees to a minimum. Building on Polygon, ensures total compatibility with Ethereum and a smooth transition to the ETH 2.0 protocol, should that become a viable option.

SAVAGE was built completely from scratch as a content marketplace for today's photographic and videographic creators to sell their work responsibly.

The SAVAGE marketplace platform is powered by the $SAVG token, which is utilized for carbon-neutral minting, purchase, and payout of NFTs, trustless digital rights management, and ensuring fair governance on transition to the SAVAGE DAO.

People can be one of the first to own $SAVG by participating in the upcoming IDOs on OccamRazer or FantomStarter! For the most up to date information join Savage on Discord or Telegram

Media Contact:

Brand: Savage

Contact: Neil Sisson

Twitter: @neilsisson | @thesavageapp

Email: info@savage.app

Website: https://savage.app

SOURCE: SAVAGE


