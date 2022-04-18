Savage Garage YouTuber Randy Tillim Dead at 51: 'Most Kind, Generous, and Genuine Person'

Randy Tillim

Randy Tillim/instagram

Randy "Savage" Tillim, best known for hosting the Savage Garage YouTube channel, has died. He was 51 years old.

"It's with the utmost sadness, and unimaginable grief, that we must inform you that Randy 'Savage' Tillim, passed away last night, Friday, April 15th," a statement posted to the official Savage Garage Instagram account confirming Tilluim's death read.

"This tragedy is beyond measure. Randy was the most kind, generous, and genuine person we ever knew. He had a positive impact on everyone he met, and his legacy will live on forever," the statement continued.

"Randy will always be remembered as a true friend and an icon. He will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace and 'Stay Savage.' "

No cause of death has been listed at this time.

Fans and friends alike paid tribute to the beloved YouTube personality and offered their condolences to Tillim's loved ones in the comment section.

"Rest in peace to one of my most genuine, kind and thoughtful friends in the car world," fellow automotive YouTuber James Lucas Condon, known as TheStradman, wrote. "Randy had such a big heart and will be truly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have met him. A legend and a great friend 💔.

Alex Choi, who tearfully remembered Tillim in a video posted to his Instagram Sunday, added in the comments, "Rest in peace to my dearest friend and mentor. I will hold the memories we've made till the end of my life. I will forever remember the lessons you have taught me, and the opportunities you've brought me. I'm truly sorry for your loss, ana and family. I am at a lost of words."

The Savage Garage YouTube channel, which was started in 2019 and boasts an impressive 627,000 subscribers, follows a group of car enthusiasts who "play with exotic cars and hurt them," Tillim said in the channel's first video.