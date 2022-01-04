Sauna blankets, SAD lamps and silver sheets: the self-care kit to spark joy this January

(Evening Standard)

In need of some New Year cheer? Us too.

Here’s your guide to the wellness products that will get you through the doom and gloom that is January.

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket

(HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket)

If you don’t have the cash or space to build your own backyard sauna, the next best thing is an infrared sauna blanket. The wellness set have been raving about the sleeping bag-like gadgets for a while now — and the HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket has stellar reviews. Infrared rays raise your core temperature and boost blood flow, leaving you with that post-sauna glow from the comfort of your sofa.

£469, higherdose.com

Under Armour Rush ColdGear Core Top

(Under Armour Core Top)

The cold snap doesn’t need to get in the way of training for that 10K — you just need some clever kit. Look to Under Armour’s ColdGear Collection for base layers that deliver (and look cute). The breathable, sweat-wicking fabric absorbs your body heat, converts it into infrared energy and releases it back, while thumb loops trap more heat to keep you toasty.

£65, underarmour.co.uk

Aveeno Soothing Bath Soak Oat Sachets

(Aveeno Soothing Bath Soak Oat Sachets)

There’s little that a long soak in the tub can’t remedy. And if the cold weather is wreaking havoc with your complexion, then sprinkle in a sachet of Aveeno’s new Soothing Bath Soak, made with natural colloidal oat to relieve dry, itchy or irritated skin. Empty into running hot water then kick back and relax. You’ll emerge comforted, with softer-feeling skin.

£11.99, lloydspharmacy.com

Puresport Mind & Body Mushroom Capsules

(Pureport Mind & Body Mushroom Capsules)

Everything feels very distracting right now, doesn’t it? Puresport’s nootropics complex is a thoughtful blend of six medicinal mushrooms — lion’s mane, chaga, shiitake, reishi, maitake and cordyceps — to help promote focus and reduce your body’s inflammatory response to stress. And if you’re in the market for quality CBD products, the brand’s oils, balms and capsules are some of the best on the market.

£30 (60 capsules, 30-day supplement), puresportcbd.com

Glow Bar Yoni Moon Milk and Whisk set

(Glow Bar Yoni Moon Milk and Whisk set)

Swap your nightcap for a healing cup o’ moon milk. Blended with shatavari — an adaptogen thought to help balance hormones — antioxidant-rich raw cacao, gut-friendly prebiotics and ginger, the Yoni blend is supposed to support you during your cycle when you need it most. Up the froth factor by using the whisk to blend with plant-based milk for a velvety-smooth drink that will wind you down for bed.

£50, glowbarldn.com

Taylor Morris Eye Wellness Kit

(Taylor Morris Eye Wellness Kit)

Chances are you’ll be spending the foreseeable in front of a screen. Give your peepers a little TLC with the help of Taylor Morris’ Eye Wellness Kit. It’s a three-pronged attack: blue light glasses (complete with seriously stylish frames) protect from eye-strain and headaches caused by devices, a restorative serum from French skincare brand Cosmydor soothes puffiness around the eyes and a lavender-infused mask helps you drift off.

£200, taylormorriseyewear.com

Lumie Vitamin L Slim SAD Lamp

(Lumie Vitamin L SAD Lamp)

The darker months call for an intervention by way of Lumie’s Vitamin L Slim SAD Lamp, which uses very bright light to mimic sunlight and may help to banish the winter blues. Seasonal Affective Disorder can impact everything from your mood to energy levels and sleep quality. Use for around 30 minutes each day as you sip your morning coffee.

£90, lumie.com

Mela Self-Cleaning Silver Collection

(Mela Self-Cleaning Silver Face Cloth)

Wellbeing brand Mela has launched a range of antibacterial and antimicrobial towels and bedding to promote skin health (and hygiene) as you snooze. The “self-cleaning” fabric is woven with silver, which naturally fights bacteria, meaning your sheets and pillowcases stay fresher for longer. The brand donates one per cent of profits to mental health charity Young Minds, and protects five trees in the Amazon for every product sold.

From £20, melacomfort.co.uk