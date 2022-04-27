Saul Nash Wins the 2022 International Woolmark Prize

After revealing its finalists last year, The Woolmark Company has announced Saul Nash as the winner of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize.

The London-based menswear designer was selected by an expert jury including Byredo's Ben Gorham, Burberry's Riccardo Tisci, Naomi Campbell, Tim Blanks and more. The creative was praised for his unique use of Merino wool in his collection. "Everyone did a great job and could have been a winner. But what Saul did, coming from a ballet background to replace lycra with wool was really incredible," Tisci spoke of the rising designer. He shared his excitement following the announcement: "Words cannot describe what this means to me. In such a short space if time I am so grateful for what I have gained in the past eight months. This really is the cherry on top for everything Woolmark has done for me."

In addition to Nash, South Africa's MMUSOMAXWELL was awarded the 2022 Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation for creating a collection with minimal environmental impact. "I love what MMUSOMAXWELL is doing and how they explain their work. They have a dream and what they are doing is not just for South Africa, but for a modern, western woman. I think Karl would have loved to have spoken with them today and am sure he would be very happy to give this award to them," Carine Roitfeld commented.

Peep the announcement down below.