Saul Nash Men’s Spring 2022

British men’s wear designer and one of this year’s LVMH Prize semi-finalists, Saul Nash kickstarted London Fashion Week with his solo runway debut after graduating from Fashion East.

The designer referenced poignant memories from his school years – waiting for the school bus, changing in the locker room after PE class – which form his aesthetic and personal style, and used them to build a collection that marries sports and casual wear for the elevated Sports Direct crowd.

The show featured some performance elements and a bus stop, which doubled as a fitting room for models to showcase the versatility of the outfits.

The look: Sportswear and school-inspired looks with high functionality and deconstructed details.

Quote of note: “I realized that as a man, school made up and influenced the way I dress. My mom brought me a box as she was clearing my stuff. And in the box I found my school reports, shirts I was wearing. I don’t remember that period clearly. I remember in fragments but there are key identifiers in the collection, where I attempts to piece those memories. I remember taking the bus, and the last day of school, which was the video played in the show space. All of that influenced it. But it was also key to me to keep it in my language of sports.”

Key pieces: A reversible windbreaker and running shorts; an unconstructed trench coat made with dead stock nylon; and a short-sleeve uniform shirt reimagined as a zip-up jacket.

The takeaway: Nash’s personal take on men’s wear felt energetic and refreshing, which makes him an ideal candidate for collaborations with activewear brands.

