Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez eclipses Jaime Munguia via unanimous decision

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez successfully retained his undisputed super middleweight championship in Las Vegas on Saturday, defeating fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia by unanimous decision.

Munguia looked dangerous heading into the fight, boasting an undefeated record of 43-0, including 34 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Alvarez had won his three previous fights by decision but was searching for his first knockout win since having surgery on his left hand in 2022.

Munguia was frantic in the final round as he searched for a knockout, but Alvarez looked unfazed as he ultimately closed out the bout with a series of decisive blows (John Locher/AP)

Munguia came out of the gates as the aggressor, even forcing Alvarez into the ropes in the third round.

But Alvarez turned the tables in the fourth, dominating Munguia over the next four rounds with repeated shots to the face.

Munguia briefly reclaimed the advantage in the ninth but the veteran Alvarez responded in kind to his younger opponent’s combinations to keep the round level.

