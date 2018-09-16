Saul Alvarez open to Gennady Golovkin rematch after taking fight to him like no other - but he won’t be next for Canelo

Gennady Golovkin has called upon Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to grant boxing the middleweight trilogy it deserves by accepting an immediate rematch following their latest desert classic.

Exactly 364 days after they punched their way to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena here in Las Vegas, the duo met again beneath the same roof in a second bid to decide the planet's finest 11st 6lb operator.

But while their first encounter was remembered mainly for genuinely disgraceful judging, part two will live long in the memory for the action inside the ring as Canelo, insulted by accusations of performance-enhancing drug abuse, decided to stand and trade.

The Mexican idol, now the proud new owner of the WBA and WBC titles, had been labelled a runner by Golovkin's coach Abel Sanchez after deciding to box off the back foot for much of their 2017 showdown.

This time it was Canelo applying the pressure, forcing the previously undefeated Kazakh backwards like no other man has done during his 12 years as a professional. The 21,965 paying customers, who were heavily pro-Canelo, loved every second.

Golovkin, of course, gave as good as he got and one judge, Glenn Feldman, scored it 114-114. But when the other two, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld, both returned cards of 115-113 in Canelo's favour, there was a new king.

But the result really could not have been any closer. Both Moretti and Weisfeld gave the 12th to Canelo, even though Golovkin had appeared to do enough to take the round. Had one or either handed that final session to Triple G, we would have had a second consecutive draw – and almost certainly a third fight.

But now, with Canelo holding all the chips in the negotiation, there is a fear that he and his Golden Boy handlers may decide against putting him through another showdown with the fearsome Kazakh. So big is his profile that there is money to be made without going anywhere near Golovkin again.

Canelo was able to pressure Golovkin like no fighter has done before (AP)

But the 36-year-old Triple G, from behind the dark glasses which disguised his swollen eyes, said: “Of course we would like a third fight.

“We will continue to negotiate for that – it would be great to have a third fight.

“I felt very comfortable in this fight and I felt like I was controlling the jab exchanges.

“Even though he was not running in this fight, it doesn't mean he was controlling the fight. We were still controlling the fight.

“He didn't use some super great Mexican boxing style. Yes he was not running away this time but it doesn't mean that he won. He didn't do anything special.”

Golovkin believed he'd done enough to win the bout (AP)

For good measure, he added: “I would like to congratulate him on the win.”

Now it is over to Canelo and Golden Boy to make their move, although it appears highly unlikely that a third clash with Golovkin will be next.

Instead, the Guadalajara kid, now 50-1-2, is expected to defend his new titles in December. That means he will box again within around 12 weeks so the chances of that being against Golovkin lie somewhere between slim and none.

Instead, he may face David Lemieux, who won his WBA title eliminator against Ireland's Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan in just 164 seconds and would therefore be good to go before the end of the year. Lemieux, too, is contracted to Golden Boy.

Canelo celebrates his victory which handed Golovkin his first professional defeat (AP)

First Canelo will raise a toast to his new status as world champion after a rollercoaster 12 months which included two failed drugs tests, a six-month boxing ban and now the biggest win of his career.

“This was one of the happiest days of my life,” he said.

“We have to talk with my team and figure things out but the idea right now is to fight in December.

“This is a very important victory for me and for my country. It will give a lot of pride to my country so I'm very happy.

“If the people want another round, I'll do it again. But for right now, I will enjoy time with my family.”