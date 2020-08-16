Saudi strongman 'encouraged' Russia intervention in Syria, lawsuit claims

In the summer of 2015 Mohammed bin Salman, then Saudi defence minister and third in line to the throne, turned his country’s foreign policy on its head and gave a covert green light for Russia’s intervention in Syria, according to a lawsuit by a former top intelligence official.

In his complaint filed in a federal court in Washington, Saad Aljabri alleges that the abrupt switch of course by the man who is now Saudi Arabia’s crown prince alarmed the then CIA director, John Brennan, who met Aljabri in July and August of 2015 to pass on a rebuke from the Obama administration.

“Brennan expressed concern that defendant bin Salman was encouraging Russian intervention in Syria, at a time when Russia was not yet a party to the war in Syria,” the lawsuit, filed last week in the District of Columbia district court, alleged. “Dr Saad passed Brennan’s message to defendant bin Salman, who responded with fury.”

Aljabri said the meetings with Brennan cost him his job as the second most powerful man in Saudi intelligence and his country’s liaison with the CIA. He later fled Saudi Arabia and is now living in hiding in Canada, where he alleges the crown prince tried to have him killed by a Saudi death squad, shortly after the murder of the Saudi dissident and journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

Aljabri filed his accusation of attempted extrajudicial killing as a “flagrant violation of US law and international norms and standards” under the Torture Victim Protection Act and the Alien Tort Statute.

Neither the Saudi government nor the Saudi embassy in Washington has commented on the allegations. Aljabri did not provide evidence for his allegations and the Guardian has not been able to independently verify them.

In March Aljabri’s 20-year-old daughter, Sarah and his 21-year-old son Omar, were arrested, and have not been seen since. Aljabri says they are being held as hostages to force him to return home, because of his detailed knowledge of Prince Mohammed’s rise to power. The Royal court has not commented on Aljabri’s children’s whereabouts.

The claim that Prince Mohammed secretly invited Russia to intervene in Syria at a time when Bashar al-Assad was close to falling, is an explosive one. The Saudi monarchy was ostensibly supporting anti-Assad rebels, and Russian bombing of rebel-held cities in support of Assad has since killed tens of thousands of Syrian civilians.

Western diplomats say that soon after Prince Mohammed became defence minister, with the ascent of his father to the Saudi throne following the death of King Abdullah in January 2015, he was strongly influenced by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, another young moderniser with radical ideas.

This week Sheikh Mohammed caught the Arab world by surprise by striking a US-brokered agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

A source familiar with the sequence of events in 2015 said that Prince Mohammed and Sheikh Mohammed (widely known as MBS and MBZ) met at the Idex arms fair in Abu Dhabi in February.

“That was a turning point in MBS’s ambition and vision and belief,” the source claimed. Sheikh Mohammed is said to have argued that the threat of a Muslim Brotherhood revolution in Syria was worse from the point of view of their Gulf monarchies than Assad’s survival.

