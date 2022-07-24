Revealed: Plan for 75-mile-long desert skyscraper megacity set to be largest structure on Earth

Abbie Cheeseman
·3 min read
Plans for Neom megacity
Plans for Neom megacity

A 75-mile-long desert skyscraper clad in mirrors will have its own high-speed railway, a sports stadium and vertical gardens where vegetables are harvested by robots.

Leaked architectural designs claim that Mirror Line, an entire city of five million people on stilts as high as the Empire State Building, will be the largest structure in the world and have to “bend” to the curvature of the Earth.

But the building – developed at the whim of Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince – may not see the light of day as Mohammed bin Salman’s futuristic Neom megacity being built on the Red Sea coast is beset by hitches as officials scramble to keep up with his wildly ambitious visions.

The Mirror Line is just one part of the $500 billion Neom that the crown prince, 35, known as MBS, hopes will attract foreign investment into the kingdom to diversify its economy away from oil.

The young prince, who has access to a $620 billion (£516 billion) sovereign wealth fund, is reported to have ever-changing ideas for his master plan and has churned through dozens of key staff who complain of toxic work environments and mass overspending with few results.

An architect's impression of the proposed 75-mile-long megacity seen from one end
An architect's impression of the proposed 75-mile-long megacity seen from one end
Artist's impression of Neom
Artist's impression of Neom

Twenty-five current and former employees told Bloomberg they struggle to implement near-impossible plans for Neom, which is already five years into development. Workers claim there is a culture of fear in telling MBS – who has locked up many of his own family – that some elements of his vision are not possible.

Dozens have reportedly quit while millions of dollars are spent on architects, futurists and Hollywood production designers, according to Bloomberg.

In Addition to the Neom plans, two mirrored buildings that form the Mirror Line are supposed to run parallel to each other for 75 miles and stand 1,600 feet tall, housing up to five million people and costing an estimated $1 trillion.

Vertical farming will be integrated into the buildings so that residents – who will pay a subscription fee to have three meals a day – will have their vegetables “autonomously harvested and bundled” and taken into their “co-living kitchens”, WSJ reported.

A sports stadium will sit 984ft above the ground and a high-speed train will pass underneath the buildings. A marina where residents can dock their yachts will run between the two buildings.

Designers face myriad of problems

Planning documents seen by the Wall Street Journal detail the grand plans of the science fiction-esque skyscraper but also highlight the myriad of problems that designers are facing trying to live up to the desires of MBS.

He unveiled the concept for The Line last year, announcing that his project would be “a civilisational revolution that puts humans first”.

The 105-mile “straight-line city” will be carbon zero, he said, with no cars and no pollution.

However, Neom has already faced severe criticism for its human rights record. In the beginning stages of construction the Al-Howeitat tribe was forcibly removed from the area, at one stage leading to a gun fight and a resident being shot dead by security forces.

Some of the most famous foreign architects and designers have been flocking to work for MBS’ Vision 2030 plan, with many reported to be aware that their work will probably never be used given the outrageous ambition of the project.

If the Mirror Line is successfully completed it will run from the Gulf of Aqaba through a mountain range which will house the Saudi government and into the desert plains, according to the documents.

The building has no set completion date but experts think it would probably take up to 50 years. The kingdom is vastly rich and is enjoying a huge windfall from high oil prices.

Not all of Saudi Arabia's dream construction projects have been completed. The planned world's tallest skyscraper was put on hold after the last oil boom petered out.

