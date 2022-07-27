Saudi Arabia's entertainment market undergoing revolutionary transformation due to the liberalization of cinema: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

As the film industry has evolved rapidly in KSA, in particular since the Kingdom lifted the 35-year ban on cinemas in December 2017, international and regional companies have had opportunities to contribute to the development of the domestic entertainment industry.

Cinema operators in Saudi Arabia are seeking to increase their presence throughout the country in major cities and rural areas in order to meet the growing demand for movie tickets.

Several initiatives have been undertaken by the government, including supporting and training local filmmakers, improving relevant infrastructure, establishing a regulatory framework, and creating a national film fund.

There will be more licenses distributed in the coming years to international movie theatres, and as more competitors enter the market, competition will become less concentrated. In addition to film theaters, local film content and culture will be promoted through film festivals like the Red Sea Festival and Saudi Film Festival, which exhibit locally shot films which will also increase the popularity of theater. With Saudi Arabia's high spending capacity, private theater viewing, fine dining, premium movie formats, such as IMAX, 4D, VIP services, and immersive movie experiences will be well received.

The report titled “ Saudi Arabia Movie Theater Market outlook to 2026: growth is driven by ambitious government initiative, influx of multi-national movie theater companies and pent-up demand for feature cinema ” by Ken Research suggested that the Theater market in Saudi is expected to grow at a positive double-digit CAGR over the next few years. The market size of the ticket sold, F&B revenue, advertisement, and sponsorship are expected to grow over the next few years at a positive rate.

Key Segments Covered:-

Theatre Market Segmentation

By Source of revenue

By Ticket Sale

By F&B revenue

By Advertisement and Sponsorship

Investment Model

By Fixed and capital cost

Wages and Salaries

Interest cost calculations

Operating expenses

Revenue Model

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022F–2026F

Major Players Covered in Saudi Arabia Theatre Market

Vox Cinema

AMC Cinema

MUVI Cinema

Empire Cinema

Cinepolis

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Saudi Arabia Theatre Market Introduction

Market Ecosystem

Value chain Analysis

Major Challenges in Saudi Arabia Theatre Market.

Detailed Analysis of Theatre Market in Saudi (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition Overview; Future Market Size, 2026F)

Customer Preference for Cinema Viewing Experience in Saudi Arabia

Investment Model to Setup Movie Theater in Saudi Arabia

Case Study on Successful Movie Theater Ventures

Overview of New Cinema Regulatory Regime

Saudi Arabia Movie Theater Market Outlook to 2026

