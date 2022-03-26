Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Drivers raise concern over missile attack but race expected to go ahead

(Getty Images)

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to go ahead as planned despite concerns from drivers during a four-hour meeting following a missile attack near the track in Jeddah.

Drivers, team bosses and F1 chiefs were called to a meeting by F1 president Stefano Domenicali after practice on Friday to discuss whether the race should be run.

But at 2.30am local time on Saturday, they agreed to race.

"We’ll be racing," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Horner told Sky Sports F1: “Any act of terrorism cannot be condoned. The sport shouldn’t be bullied into a position and a situation like that just isn’t acceptable.”

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack on an oil depot about nine miles from the Jeddah street circuit, according to the Associated Press.

The group had fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities last Sunday, the energy ministry and state media said.

The fire was still burning late on Friday night and there was still smoke pouring into the sky on Saturday morning.

Saudi Arabian authorities say there were no casualties from the attack

A significant number of drivers had concerns about the safety of the event following the attack. But eventually they were convinced to go ahead and race after being given further information by bosses.

Domenicali said: “We have received total assurance that the country’s safety is first.

“So they have in place all the systems to protect this area, the city, the places where we are going. So we feel confident and we have to trust the local authority in that respect.”

On Saturday, third practice is scheduled to begin at 2pm (UK time) with qualifying set for 5pm.