Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022 qualifying, F1 live: latest news and lap times from Jeddah

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the third practice session ahead of the 2022 Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 26, 2022 / saudi arabian grand prix 2022 qualifying f1 live news jeddah - AFP

Qualifying from Jeddah Corniche circuit begins at 5pm GMT

Charles Leclerc fastest in FP3 by 0.033sec ahead of Max Verstappen

'Playing with fire': Cloud hangs over Saudi Arabian GP after terrorist missile attack - but race will go ahead ​

03:35 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome again to our coverage for qualifying, this time for the second race of the season in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. It is the second time in a matter of months that we have visited this circuit on the coast. The talk of the penultimate grand prix of the 2021 season was focused on the on-track action, with another stonking (and controversial) duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the second race of the 2022 season, where the main issue is one of utmost severity.

On Friday there was a missile attack at the nearby Aramco facility and during first practice smoke could be seen from the distance and Max Verstappen even complained he smelled something burning, which he presumably thought was coming from his Red Bull.

Smoke and flames rise from a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, on March 25, 2022, following a reported Yemeni rebels attack. - Yemeni rebels said they attacked a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah as part of a wave of drone and missile assaults today as a huge cloud of smoke was seen near the Formula One venue in the city - AFP

In the end F1 and the FIA issued a joint statement late on Friday night confirming that the race weekend will go ahead as scheduled after drivers were talked down from staging a boycott. A statement released on Saturday morning said that Saudi government authorities and security agencies had given “full and detailed assurances that the event is secure” following Friday’s terror attack on a local oil facility.

Tom Cary reports further from Jeddah:

Smoke was still billowing out from the Aramco facility, a few miles from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, on Saturday morning, after a long night of crisis talks ended with drivers eventually agreeing to participate, but only after four hours of discussions and the intervention of senior F1 personnel. The BBC reported that the drivers were effectively blackmailed - reminded how difficult it might be to leave the country if they refused to race. Earlier on Friday, the sport’s chief executive Stefano Domenicali had confidently declared that the race would take place despite targeted strikes from Yemen Houthi rebels on the state-run Saudi Aramco oil facility, which caused a massive explosion during first practice at around 5.30pm local time (2.30pm GMT). FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, speaking to the media, added that Saudi officials had assured them that it would be safe to continue with the race, with the rebels “targeting [Saudi] infrastructure, not the civilians, and, of course, not the track.”

Clearly, this is not a desirable situation in any way. It is not really the case that the show 'must' go on, but it is continuing anyway. Whilst we do not know what was said in the discussions last night, you can imagine the severity and seriousness of discussions between the drivers, team principals and F1 heads.

The hope will be that everything will be fine for the next two days and that the racing becomes the thing that people will - and want to - talk about. But none of that is guaranteed and the situation appears to have developed into an uneasy one at best.