Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Ewan Somerville
·3 min read
Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring a penalty during a penalty shootout during a domestic match for Al Hilal in September
Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring a penalty during a penalty shootout during a domestic match for Al Hilal in September - Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Reuters/Ibraheem Al Omari

They are regarded as one of Asia’s best national football teams, but Saudi Arabia face a tough task to progress beyond the World Cup 2022 group stage.

The team is managed by Herve Renard, a Frenchman who has previously coached Morocco, Lille, and Ivory Coast and took up the post in 2019.

Saudi Arabia failed to reach the World Cup in 2010 and 2014, but Qatar marks their second consecutive qualification.

Expectations are being managed well by the team, however. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met with players and staff in late October and had some reassuring words for the Green Falcons, assuring them that, due to the difficulty of the group, "no one expects us to secure a win or a draw.

"Just be comfortable, play your game, and enjoy the tournament."

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 squad

Each country’s final World Cup squad of 23-26 players must be submitted to Fifa by November 13. The replacement of injured or Covid-19 positive players is allowed up to 24 hours before a team’s first match. This year the World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.

However, Herve Ranard announced a provisional squad of 32 players on October 12.

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al-Owais, Fawaz Al-Qarni, Mohammed Al-Rubaie, Nawaf Al-Aqidi

Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Breik, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti, Abdullah Madu, Ahmed Bamsaud

Midfielders: Fahad Al-Muwallad, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari, Nawaf Al-Abed, Abdullah Otayf, Hattan Bahebri, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulellah Al-Malki, Sami Al-Najei, Ali Al-Hassan, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Ayman Yahya, Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, Riyadh Sharahili

Forwards: Firas Al-Buraikan, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saleh Al-Shehri, Haitham Asiri, Abdullah Radif

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Salem Al-Dawsari, who plays on the left wing, made a brief appearance at Villarreal in La Liga in 2018, while on loan from his domestic Saudi club.

He has 65 caps and was a key asset in the squad in Russia, striking a late winner against Egypt in their final group stage game.

Another standout from the 2018 squad was captain Salman Al-Faraj, who scored the equaliser from the penalty spot in that Egypt win.

What are Saudi Arabia’s fixtures?

What is Saudi Arabia’s World Cup record?

They crashed out of the group stage at Russia 2018 with just one win and two losses.

For much of the current Saudi Arabia squad, that was their first and only taste of World Cup campaigns given they failed to qualify in both 2010 and 2014.

That said, Saudi Arabia became the second Arab national team in history to reach the Round of 16 in a World Cup in 1994, their debut in the tournament, one of the few Asian teams to do this.

Saudi Arabia won the Asian Cup three times in the 1980s and 1990s.

Argentina | Australia | Belgium | Brazil | Cameroon | Canada | Costa Rica | Croatia | Denmark | Ecuador | England | France | Germany | Ghana | Iran | Japan | Mexico | Morocco | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Qatar | Saudi Arabia | Senegal | Serbia | South Korea | Spain | Switzerland | Tunisia | Uruguay | USA | Wales

Latest odds

In conditions they'll be familiar with, back the fellow Middle Eastern kingdom to pick up points in Qatar with these betting offers and free bets

Saudi Arabia are currently 500/1 to win the 2022 World Cup.

The leading contenders...

  • Brazil 4/1

  • France 6/1

  • Argentina 13/2

  • England 7/1

  • Spain 8/1

  • Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 1

