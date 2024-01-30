Saudi Arabia vs South Korea LIVE! Asian Cup result, match stream and latest updates today

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea LIVE!

Hwang Hee-chan scored the winning penalty after Hyeon-Woo Jo made two shootout saves as South Korea held their nerve to beat Saudi Arabia in the last-16 of the Asian Cup.

The first-half was a relatively uneventful affair, until Saudi Arabia twice hit the bar in a matter of seconds before the break. Saleh Al Shehri thundered an effort against the woodwork from a corner, and Ali Lajami then looped a header of his own onto the bar from the rebound. Roberto Mancini introduced Abdullah Radif at half-time and it proved an inspired decision, as the forward opened the scoring 32 seconds after the restart, finishing brilliantly after Salem Al Dawsari's flick played him through on goal.

Cho Gue-sung dramatically headed home in the 99th minute to equalise and send the match to extra-time. The scoreboard was not troubled again as a heavyweight last-16 clash went to the spot, where Sami Al Najei and Abdulrahman Ghareeb both had their penalties saved. South Korea had no such issues, converting their first three to set the stage for Hwang to seal a 4-2 shootout win and book a quarter-final date against Australia.

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea updates

GOAL! Cho heads home 99th-minute equaliser

GOAL! Radif fires Saudi Arabia in front within minute of restart

Saudi Arabia team news: Stars return after rest

South Korea team news: Wolves ace Hwang on the bench

Good habit to have!

19:09 , Matt Verri

The run goes on for South Korea...

Australia next!

19:05 , Matt Verri

Sensational from South Korea.

They were seconds from going out, but struck in the 99th minute to force extra time.

No goals in extra time, all the pressure on the shootout... they held their nerve.

South Korea will face Australia in the quarter-finals.

South Korea win the shootout 4-2!

19:00 , Matt Verri

Hee-Chan Hwang with the chance to win it for South Korea.

And he does... they are through to the quarter-finals. Saudi Arabia are OUT.

SAVED! Saudi Arabia 2-3 South Korea

18:59 , Matt Verri

Abdulrahman Ghareeb can't convert!

Great save and South Korea are one penalty away!

GOAL! Saudi Arabia 2-3 South Korea

18:57 , Matt Verri

Gue-Sung Cho scored to send it to extra-time... and he scores this!

SAVED! Saudi Arabia 2-2 South Korea

18:57 , Matt Verri

Advantage South Korea!

Sami Al Najei's effort is saved!

GOAL! Saudi Arabia 2-2 South Korea

18:56 , Matt Verri

Young-Gwon Kim makes no mistake!

GOAL! Saudi Arabia 2-1 South Korea

18:55 , Matt Verri

Saud Abdulhamid next up.... scores!

GOAL! Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:54 , Matt Verri

It's Heung-min Son to take the first penalty for South Korea. Takes an absolute age but rifles it in!

GOAL! Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

18:53 , Matt Verri

Mohamed Kanno first up and he squeezes it in the bottom corner!

Here we go!

18:52 , Matt Verri

It will be Saudi Arabia to take the first penalty.

18:48 , Matt Verri

Saudi Arabia are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup for the first time since 2007.

South Korea have not failed to make the last-eight of the tournament since 1992!

Time to find out who will hold their nerve...

FT: Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:47 , Matt Verri

We're going to a penalty shootout!

It's level after 120 minutes, this last-16 tie will be decided from the spot.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:46 , Matt Verri

120+5 mins: Still we play on, after a brief injury delay.

It's Saudi Arabia piling the pressure on all of a sudden, as a long throw into the box is just about cleared.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:44 , Matt Verri

120+3 mins: JO MAKES THE SAVE!

Saudi Arabia with a rare attack, low ball into the box and it's a great chance for Radif, but he's denied.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:42 , Matt Verri

120+1 mins: Three minutes added on!

Not quite time to turn the focus to penalties just yet...

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:40 , Matt Verri

119 mins: Long ball forward, Al Kassar sees it out for a goal-kick.

Can either side create one final chance?

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:38 , Matt Verri

117 mins: He is indeed fine. Min-jae off for South Korea, Park on. Klinsmann surely thinking about penalties now.

Just over three minutes plus stoppage-time to go.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:36 , Matt Verri

115 mins: Ball cut back to Lee on the edge of the area, works the space for the shot on his left foot and it's another great save!

Al Kassar stays down after making it - I have a suspicion he'll be fine.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:35 , Matt Verri

114 mins: And Lee joins him in the book, for as cynical a shirt pull as you will ever see.

Both sides doing whatever it takes...

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:34 , Matt Verri

113 mins: Huge roars as Saudi Arabia win a corner. Fans right behind them again.

Headed away at the near post, South Korea look to break but Eid swiftly stops that. Basically picks Hwang up. Yellow card.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:31 , Matt Verri

110 mins: So many nervous decisions being made.

Saudi Arabia caught on the edge of their own box, Son pounces and his shot takes a big deflection, straight to the goalkeeper.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:29 , Matt Verri

108 mins: A SHAMBLES!

South Korea have an open goal, but instead try and walk the ball into the net. Two passes too many, eventually Son gets a shot away and it's blocked by Cho!

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:27 , Matt Verri

106 mins: Cho is away for South Korea, goes for the far corner and it's tipped behind for a corner.

Son wanted it squared... no chance he would have passed in the same situation.

Back underway!

18:25 , Matt Verri

Second-half of extra-time coming up.

HT: Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:22 , Matt Verri

Half-time in extra-time.

We've had 105 minutes, still it's level. If that's still the case after another 15, we're going to penalties!

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:20 , Matt Verri

104 mins: Saying that, Radif continues to offer a real threat for Saudi Arabia.

He gets up well to meet a cross, can't direct the header though.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:19 , Matt Verri

103 mins: South Korea attack down the left, ball cut back to Hwang but he fires the shot miles over the bar under pressure.

Does feel like if there is a goal, it will be for South Korea.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:17 , Matt Verri

100 mins: That wakes the Saudi fans up!

Kanno with a lovely backheel and Saudi Arabia are away down the left.

Ball stood up to the back post, chest high for Kadesh who goes for a volley. Swings at thin air.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:14 , Matt Verri

98 mins: Minjae powers a header at goal from a corner, great save!

Ball comes back in, Cho flicks an effort wide but the offside flag is up. Wouldn't have counted.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:12 , Matt Verri

96 mins: Swung in, it's Park who gets on the end of it at the back post but he volleys wide.

That was a very decent chance, completely free.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:11 , Matt Verri

95 mins: Son looking very tired, not moving much at all.

Chance for him to stroll over here though, as South Korea in a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:08 , Matt Verri

92 mins: It's Son out on the right for South Korea, with Hwang on the left and Cho through the middle.

Looks like we're going to have more of the same at the start of extra time. South Korea dominating the ball.

Back underway!

18:06 , Matt Verri

Up and running in extra-time!

18:04 , Matt Verri

All the momentum now with South Korea, Saudi Arabia barely had a kick in the final 15 minutes of normal time.

Can they find the energy to get themselves going again?

Mancini looks absolutely furious as he gives his team talk.

FT: Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea

18:01 , Matt Verri

And that's the end of normal time.

Saudi Arabia were seconds away from victory... now we've got another 30 minutes.

South Korea threw everything at it and got the equaliser they probably deserved.

On we go...

GOAL! Saudi Arabia 1-1 South Korea | Cho Gue-sung 90+9'

17:59 , Matt Verri

IT WAS COMING!

Ball to the back post, nodded back across goal and this time Cho really can't miss from about two yards out.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:58 , Matt Verri

90+8 mins: Another flurry of South Korea attacks, Saudi Arabia win a throw-in and that feels like a goal for them!

They need to get out of their own half, but they've been pinned right back. Here come South Korea again.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:55 , Matt Verri

90+5 mins: Hwang clean through... WIDE.

Saudi Arabia are all over the place, but South Korea can't keep their cool.

The Wolves man is in on goal, drags his shot about a foot wide of the far post.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:54 , Matt Verri

90+4 mins: How are South Korea not level?!

It's Hwang this time, free in the box but his header is kept out by Al Kassar.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:53 , Matt Verri

90+3 mins: OFF THE BAR!

Cho had to score! Ball stood up to the back post, Cho is free from a couple of yards out but he heads against the woodwork!

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:50 , Matt Verri

90 mins: TEN minutes added on!

There's still time for South Korea. Plenty of it.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:47 , Matt Verri

87 mins: And another huge save!

It was Tambakti with those two clearances on the line, sensational defending.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:46 , Matt Verri

86 mins: Big save from Al Kassar, as the ball is cut back in the box. Another huge roar from the crowd.

Here come South Korea again, off the the line! Twice!

Son with the second effort, it's scrambled away.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:43 , Matt Verri

84 mins: Salem off for Saudi Arabia, handshaking everyone he can in the way and taking his time before deciding which way he wants to stroll off. Miraculous he avoids a booking.

Ghareeb on for the final five minutes or so.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:40 , Matt Verri

81 mins: It's almost constant pressure from South Korea, who win another corner.

Goalkeeper comes... not convincing! Luckily for him the ball runs away to safety.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:38 , Matt Verri

78 mins: Jo flies off his line!

Radif looked to be clean through on goal, but the South Korea goalkeeper reads it and just about gets to the ball first.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:34 , Matt Verri

74 mins: Saudi Arabia clear and here comes the counter... there ends the corner. Sensational defender.

And now Hwang leads the South Korea break, but Lajami is there again to slide in. Celebrated like a goal in the stands.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:33 , Matt Verri

73 mins: Cho briefly in behind, but Lajami scrambles back and blocks the cross.

Corner for South Korea...

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:29 , Matt Verri

70 mins: Ball slid through towards Cho, too much on it though and Al Kassar is off his line to claim.

Pressure is starting to build on the Saudi Arabia defence.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:27 , Matt Verri

67 mins: Plenty of urgency about South Korea now, as you'd expect.

Maybe a bit too much, as Kim flies into a challenge. Play waved on, before the South Korea man is then wiped out himself.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:23 , Matt Verri

64 mins: Saudi Arabia already being warned about time-wasting from throw-ins.

They've gone very early....

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:21 , Matt Verri

61 mins: Starting to get a bit heated, a few wild challenge are flying in. Radif is clattered out wide, he's made a massive impact since coming on.

Free-kick Saudi Arabia from the left wing. Great ball to the back post, headed out to Al Khaibari and he fires straight at the goalkeeper.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:18 , Matt Verri

58 mins: South Korea have barely left their half since the restart.

More like it here, as Kim holds the ball up out on the right wing and wins a free-kick for his side, not far from the corner flag.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:14 , Matt Verri

54 mins: Saudi players might want to stop listening to the crowd.

Kanno is miles out, urged to shoot and does so. High, wide, ugly.

South Korea change - Hwang is on. Jeong the man to make way.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:10 , Matt Verri

50 mins: Bit of a complicated routine, players charging everywhere, but eventually Al Burayk's shot is flicked over the top off the wall.

South Korea then just about scramble the corner away, they look rattled at the minute.

Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea

17:07 , Matt Verri

48 mins: Saudi Arabia have flown out of the blocks, whatever Mancini told them has worked.

They've won a free-kick now in a great position, 25 yards out as Radif is brought down.

GOAL! Saudi Arabia 1-0 South Korea | Abdullah Radif 46'

17:05 , Matt Verri

WHAT A START!

Radif on at half-time and he's scored within 32 seconds. South Korea fail to cut out a ball through to the striker, who keeps his calm and finishes brilliantly.

Back underway!

17:04 , Matt Verri

Up and running for the second-half!

First-half stats...

16:58 , Matt Verri

Saudi Arabia had 51% possession in the opening 45 minutes, managing five shots.

Only of those on target, though they did also hit the bar twice.

A couple on target for South Korea, including one decent effort from Son. Nothing too troubling for Al Kassar in goal though.

HT: Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:48 , Matt Verri

And that's half-time.

Very little in the match, until that Saudi Arabia burst from a corner. Twice denied by the woodwork in a few seconds, South Korea survived that huge scare.

It's in the balance after 45 minutes.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:47 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Two minutes added on at the end of the half.

South Korea seeing all of the ball at the moment, but happy to just keep it and make it to the break now.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:45 , Matt Verri

44 mins: Looked like Al Shehri with the first header from that corner, thundered against the bar.

Bounced out for Lajami and his header then looped onto the woodwork too. Al Dawsari looked certain to score from the rebound, but his effort was flicked away.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:43 , Matt Verri

42 mins: OFF THE BAR... TWICE!

Incredible. And Jo then produces a sensational save to tip a third header away. South Korea so fortunate to still be level.

We then have a minute of chaos, both sides giving it away and breaking. Like a basketball game!

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:41 , Matt Verri

40 mins: Corner for Saudi Arabia, rare chance for them to swing a ball into the box.

Taken short, Al Dawsari eventually does put it in. Flicked away for a corner, good delivery that.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:39 , Matt Verri

38 mins: Lee with a big switch out to the left, as the Saudi boos start again. Patient build-up from South Korea.

Comes back to Lee, he cuts inside but the move breaks down. Sums up the half.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:34 , Matt Verri

33 mins: Plenty of niggly fouls in midfield, stopping this match having much flow.

Saudi Arabia have had more of the ball, but the threat has come from South Korea when they've won it back, particularly on the break.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:31 , Matt Verri

29 mins: South Korea lose the ball in midfield and Saudi Arabia can pounce.

Al Dawsari leads the charge, flicks the ball into the path of Al Shehri and he drags the shot well wide. It's got the Saudi fans going again though.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:28 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Mancini getting very irritated on the touchline, not liking what he's seeing from his Saudi side. His assistant Yaya Toure much more relaxed.

Neither will like seeing Son charging through the middle of the Saudi defence, bringing the long ball down brilliantly. Onto his right foot, in the box... comfortable save.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:24 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Kang-In Lee has started this match really well out on the right.

Again he skips into space, again he's brought down. A first yellow card of the match can't be far away.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:21 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Son makes a great run in behind and he gets the pass, even if it does force him wide on the left.

Drives inside onto his right foot, looks to square the ball but the green shirts get back to hack it away.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:18 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Al Dawsari hacks down Lee with a late lunge, South Korea man less than impressed with that.

His mood isn't improved when a yellow card isn't shown.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:15 , Matt Verri

14 mins: There is the first shot. That was not worth the wait.

Ball rolls out to Al Khaibari, 25 yards out and he's urged to shoot. Slices right across it, flies high and wide.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:12 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Still waiting for the first shot of the match, all very cagey so far.

South Korea have had 3-3 and 2-2 draws already this tournament - not sure we're in for a repeat.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Here is Son, gets the ball with his back to goal on the halfway line and South Korea have a chance to break.

That is until Lajami steams in and cleans him out from behind.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:06 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Son hasn't had a kick yet, Saudi Arabia doing a good job of keeping him quiet.

Lots of comfortable possession at the back for both sides, no real threat yet in attack though.

Saudi Arabia 0-0 South Korea

16:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Loud boos when South Korea have possession, no prizes for guessing which team has the majority of fans inside the stadium.

Both sides looking to go long over the top in the early stages.

KICK-OFF!

16:01 , Matt Verri

Underway in what is a heavyweight last-16 clash!

Here we go!

15:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch.

Plenty of noise for the Saudi anthem, they have a lot of fans inside the stadium.

A bit more muted for South Korea.

Warm-ups done!

15:52 , Matt Verri

The players will be back out in the tunnel very shortly.

It's 17 years since Saudi Arabia last made the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup. South Korea go into this match as favourites.

Not long now!

15:44 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up in about 15 minutes.

Reminder that the winner of this match faces a tough quarter-final against Australia.

Mancini talks up South Korea threat

15:34 , Matt Verri

A lot has been made of South Korea's struggles, particularly at the back, but Saudi Arabia boss Roberto Mancini is expecting a tough test for his side.

"It's my opinion that South Korea is a very good team," he said.

"Even if they conceded six goals in the group stage, it doesn't change their strength.

"They have very good players and they score a lot of goals."

(AFP via Getty Images)

How South Korea reached knockout stages

15:26 , Matt Verri

It's been much less convincing from South Korea, who finished second in Group E.

They beat Bahrain in their opening match, but were then held to entertaining draws by Jordan and Malaysia.

South Korea have already shipped six goals in the tournament.

(Getty Images)

How Saudi Arabia reached knockout stages

15:18 , Matt Verri

Roberto Mancini's side eased through to the last 16 as Group F winners.

Wins over Oman and Kyrgyzstan got the job done with a match to spare, allowing the Saudis to rest a number of their key players for the draw with Thailand.

(AFP via Getty Images)

In the building!

15:11 , Matt Verri

The South Korean squad have arrived...

The South Korea team is in

15:02 , Marc Mayo

South Korea XI: Jo Hyeon-woo; Kim Tae-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Lee Kang-in, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung; Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min

Subs: Lee Ke-ji, Park Yong-woo, Hong Hyun-seok, Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung, Song Bum-keun, Lee Soon-min, Park Jin-seop, Yang Hyun-jun, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Kim Ji-soo, Seol Young-woo

How Saudi Arabia line up today

14:52 , Marc Mayo

Saudi Arabia XI: Al Kassar; Al Tambkati, Lajami, Al Buhayi; Abdulhamid, N. Al Dawsari, Al Khaibari, Kanno, Al Burayk; S. Al Dawsari, Al Shehri

Subs: Al Yami, Najjar, Al Saluli, Al Sugor, Kadish, Al Muwallad, Ali, Al Naji, Al Malki, Al Brikan, Radif

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea | Countdown to kick-off

14:31 , Marc Mayo

We have under 90 minutes before the 90 minutes begin in Qatar.

Team news due out soon!

Head-to-head record

14:25 , Marc Mayo

South Korea are unbeaten in their last five meetings with the Saudis.

Saudi Arabia wins: 6

South Korea wins: 7

Draws: 6

Elsewhere at the Asian Cup

14:19 , Marc Mayo

Abbosbek Fayzullayev fired Uzbekistan into the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup after beating Thailand 2-1 earlier today.

Victory in the last-16 match at Al Janoub Stadium sets up a clash with hosts and defending champions Qatar.

Score prediction

14:08

South Korea must improve from what they produced in the group stage, particularly at the back. No side who progressed through to the last-16 conceded more than the six goals they let in across their three matches.

They do though offer a real threat in attack and can be expected to step up now the serious business of the tournament has begun.

South Korea have reached at least the quarter-finals in each of the past seven Asian Cups, while Saudi Arabia have not made it to the last-eight since 2007. That experience could prove the difference.

South Korea to win, 2-1.

(Getty Images)

How South Korea could line up today

14:03

Predicted South Korea XI: Jo Hyeon-woo; Kim Tae-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung; Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min

Early South Korea team news

13:55

Hwang Hee-Chan is pushing to start for South Korea, having returned from injury to feature off the bench against Malaysia for his first appearance of the tournament.

Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu is out for the tournament after an ACL tear, with the pressure on Jo Hyeon-Woo after conceding five goals in the two matches he has played since coming into the side.

How we reckon Saudi could line up

13:50

Predicted Saudi Arabia XI: Al Kassar; Tambakti, Alawjami, Al Bulaihi; Abdulhamid, Al Najei, Al Malki, Kanno, Al Berik; Al Dawsari, Al Buraikan

Early Saudi Arabia team news

13:42 , Marc Mayo

Roberto Mancini can be expected to revert to his strongest lineup, having made nine changes last time out against Thailand.

Ahmed Ali Al Kassar should return in goal, with Mohamed Kanno and Saud Abdulhamid among those also set to start after being rested.

Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs South Korea

13:35 , Marc Mayo

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE.

You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the Triller app.

The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea LIVE!

13:29 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Saudi Arabia vs South Korea.

The last-16 of the 2023 Asian Cup has already provided plenty of drama and this is certainly the most high-profile tie of the round.

Kick-off from Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan comes at 4pm GMT.

Stay tuned right there for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!