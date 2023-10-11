Saudi Arabia’s SRMG and Warner Bros. Discovery Launch Arabic-Language Free Platform

Ryadh-based media conglomerate SRMG has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery to launch Asharq Discovery, a free-to-view pan-Arabic-language platform with a lineup that includes shows that have never been seen for free in Arabic before.

These include international dating reality TV series “90 Day Fiancé” (pictured), reality shows “Gold Rush” and “Wheeler Dealers” and the Morgan Freeman-hosted science docs program “Through the Wormhole.”

Warner Bros. Discovery’s offerings span a range of genres and comprise thousands of hours of premium content from outlets such as Animal Planet, TLC, Investigation Discovery, HGTV and Food Network as well as from Middle Eastern food and lifestyle television channel Fatafeat. The content has been fully adapted and tailored with Arabic voiceovers and graphics.

Significantly, the partnership also includes some regional content acquisitions and the co-production of up to 30 hours per year of original shows inspired by stories out of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. “Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery is testament to our ambition to produce and showcase award-winning, authentic content that captivates and inspires audiences both here in our region and across the globe,” said SRMG CEO Jomana R. Al-Rashid, in a statement.

“The launch is just the start; we have extremely ambitious plans for co-production, and I look forward to watching the platform’s growth,” she added.

Commented Jamie Cooke, Warner Bros. Discovery general manager for CEE, Middle East and Turkey: “The entertainment industry in the MENA region is an area of major global talent and transformative growth. We have seen immense changes over the last few years, and MENA audiences are eager for fresh and new content.”

Asharq Discovery follows the launch last month of new Arabic free-to-air factual documentary multi-platform Asharq Documentary.

SRMG Ventures’ previous investments in local entertainment industry include taking stakes in expanding Saudi film and TV studio Telfaz11 and Vuz, a leading VR-enabled social media application, and an investment in Anghami, which is the Arab world’s rival to Spotify.

Editor’s Note: SRMG, a Saudi Arabian publishing and media company, which is publicly traded, is a minority investor in PMC, Variety’s parent company.

