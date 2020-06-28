Saudi Arabia raises 8.495 bln riyals in Islamic bonds- finance ministry

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has raised 8.495 billion riyals ($2.27 billion) in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in June, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

The first tranche of the sukuk issue is 2.494 billion riyals, and the total tranche size is 5.017 billion riyals, maturing in 2027, a ministry statement said.

The second tranche has a size of 3.670 billion riyals , and a total tranche size of 13.966 billion riyals, maturing in 2030.

The third tranche has a size of 2.331 billion riyals, and a total tranche size of 10.569 billion riyals, maturing in 2035. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Samar Hassan; editing by Diane Craft)