Saudi Arabia Port Infrastructure Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Key Players Red Sea Marine Services, Global Marine Services Company & More

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Port Infrastructure Market, By Elements (Port Terminals, Port Operational Equipment, Others), By Type (Sea Port, Dry Port, Container Terminals, Others), By Thrust (Portable, Mid-range, High Power), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia port infrastructure market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising investments and financial aid by the government to advance the port infrastructure.

Besides, effective trade activities are promoting the economic activities in the coastal areas, and upsurge in passengers travelling via sea are creating a need to advance port infrastructure in the country, which is propelling its market growth. Moreover, investments from the Saudi government to ensure safe and efficient economic activities are further augmenting the port infrastructure market in Saudi Arabia.

Many end-user industries depend on container shipments for the import and export of goods across the world, which is further expected to propel the growth of Saudi Arabia port infrastructure market in coming years. Huge investments in the construction of container hubs and upgrading of containerized cargo for oil and gas supply and increasing private investments in public infrastructure are substantiating the growth of Saudi Arabia port infrastructure.

Huge investments to make port projects more investor-friendly and expand the volume capacity of the docks to handle the ships better are expected to accelerate the growth of Saudi Arabia port infrastructure market. Waste generated from cargo operations such as dredged materials, oily mixtures, garbage discarded from ships, solid and liquid wastes, etc. significantly impact flora and fauna of water bodies. Thus, growing concerns regarding the environmental impact could present a major growth challenge for the Saudi Arabia port infrastructure market. Besides, high capital and maintenance costs could restrict the growth of Saudi Arabia port infrastructure market in the coming years.

