Saudi Arabia Mulls Pricing of China Oil Sales in Yuan: WSJ
The Wall Street Journal reports active talks between Riyadh and Beijing about pricing some Saudi oil sales to China in yuan instead of dollars.
Chatter about this sort of arrangement has been ongoing for several years, but recent events have brought a new urgency to talks, according to the report, which says the Saudis are questioning longstanding U.S. security commitments to the Kingdom.
Among the issues is what the Saudis believe to be less-than-enthusiastic support for the war in Yemen, the White House's attempt at an Iran nuclear deal, and shock at the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.
China is a buyer of more than 25% of Saudi Arabia's exported oil, according to the story.
The news would seemingly be of interest to the Bitcoin (BTC) and gold markets, but, for now, there's little reaction, with bitcoin continuing in the mid-$38,000 area, and gold remaining lower by 2.1% for the day at $1,918 per ounce.