Saudi Arabia to launch $4 billion tourism development fund
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to start a tourism development fund with an initial capital investment of $4 billion, the ministry of tourism said on Sunday.
The Tourism Development Fund will launch equity and debt investment vehicles to develop the tourism sector in collaboration with private and investment banks, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by David Goodman)
