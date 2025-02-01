Saudi Arabia’s jaw-dropping salary offer puts Real Madrid star in a tough spot

Reports have emerged, as per Manuel Amor’s sources (h/t RM4 Arab), that a massive offer from Saudi Arabia could make Vinicius Jr. reconsider his future at Real Madrid.

The offer, which would see the Brazilian forward’s salary increase significantly, is said to be a game-changer.

In fact, according to market insiders, the proposal from Saudi Arabia would not only match but surpass what he earns at Madrid, effectively offering him 20 times his current salary.

Intensifying the interest in Vinicius

The Saudi side remains in constant contact with Vinicius’s representatives, indicating their serious intent.

Their confidence in securing his move is high, with some suggesting that what transpired during the previous summer transfer window will be nothing compared to what is in store for Vinicius. The forward is reportedly the number one target for the Saudi team.

Al-Ahli want to sign Vinicius Jr. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

This is why the upcoming transfer window will be nothing like the ones before.

For that matter, Al-Ahli, backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have made it clear that they intend to make Vinicius the cornerstone of their team, offering him a leading role in their pursuit of the league title.

Open about the interest

Omar Mugharbel, the CEO of Al-Ahli, has openly stated that ‘it is just a matter of time and negotiation’ before a deal is struck. The staggering financial terms of the proposal are expected to weigh heavily on Vinicius’s decision-making process.

This development adds a layer of intrigue to Vinicius’s future. While his position at Real Madrid remains secure, the opportunity to double his salary, and potentially lead a new team in Saudi Arabia, is certainly a tempting prospect.

The offer from Al-Ahli, which could see him earn a salary 20 times greater than his current pay at Madrid, is set to make Vinicius carefully consider his next move.