Saudi Arabia Hotel, Restaurant, Catering (HORECA) Market Report 2020: Pre- and Post-COVID-19 - Organic Fruits and Vegetables and Meat Segments are Key Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolving Business Models Driving Growth of the KSA HORECA Market in the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report attempts to track the deviations between initial and current projections for key food categories in the pre- and post-COVID-19 era in the KSA region, highlighting the main industry metrics taken into consideration that are expected to affect the HORECA segment.
Global industries across the world have undergone a metamorphosis in terms of doing business. The F&B industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been no different. While overall industry estimates and projections have undergone minor shifts, the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, Catering) segment categories, comprising establishments preparing and serving food and beverages, have taken a major hit. The publisher estimates that it will take between one and two years for F&B trends to return to normalcy within the HORECA segment.
The report covers the primary categories that dominate the F&B segment in the HORECA sector - Bakery, Dairy, Poultry, Red Meat, Processed Meat, and Fruits and Vegetables. The key goal of the report is to gauge the depth of impact and provide insights for key industry players to develop strategic initiatives for course correction and innovation in resuming growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the HORECA Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HORECA Market
HORECA Market Scope of Analysis
HORECA Market Segmentation by End User
HORECA Market Segmentation by Product Category
Key Competitors by Product Category, HORECA Market
Key Growth Metrics by Category, HORECA Market
Volume Forecast All Categories, HORECA Market
Growth Drivers for the HORECA Market
Growth Restraints for the HORECA Market
COVID-19 Impact on the HORECA Market
Forecast Assumptions by Product Categories, HORECA Market
Volume Forecast by Product Categories, HORECA Market
Analysis by Product Category, HORECA Market
Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Category, HORECA Market
Revenue Share by End User, HORECA Market
Revenue Share Analysis by End User, HORECA Market
Competitive Environment, Hotels Segment
Competitive Environment, Restaurants Segment
Competitive Environment, Catering Segment
Volume Share by Product Category, HORECA Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Bakery Segment
Bakery Segmentation
Key Suppliers for Bakery Products
Competitive Environment, Bakery Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Bakery Segment
COVID-19 Impact on the Bakery Segment
Volume Forecast, Bakery Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis, Bakery Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Bakery Segment
4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Bakery Segment
Growth Opportunity 1: Bakery Segment Revamp For Post-COVID-19 HORECA
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Dairy Segment
Dairy Segmentation
Key Suppliers for Processed Dairy Products
Competitive Environment, Dairy Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Dairy Segment
COVID-19 Impact on the Dairy Segment
Volume Forecast, Dairy Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis, Dairy Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Dairy (Ambient)
Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Dairy (Chilled)
6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Dairy Segment
Growth Opportunity 1: Dairy Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Poultry Segment
Poultry Segmentation
Key Competitors for Poultry Products
Competitive Environment, Poultry Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Poultry Segment
COVID-19 Impact on the Poultry Segment
Volume Forecast, Poultry Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis, Poultry Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Poultry Segment
8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Poultry Segment
Growth Opportunity 1: Poultry Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Processed Meat Segment
Processed Meat Segmentation
Key Competitors for Processed Meat Products
Competitive Environment, Processed Meat Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Processed Meat Segment
COVID-19 Impact on the Processed Meat Segment
Volume Forecast, Processed Meat Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis, Processed Meat Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Processed Meat Segment
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Processed Meat Segment
Growth Opportunity 1: Processed Meat Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Red Meat Segment
Red Meat Segmentation
Key Suppliers for Red Meat Products
Competitive Environment, Red Meat Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Red Meat Segment
COVID-19 Impact on the Red Meat Segment
Volume Forecast, Red Meat Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis, Red Meat Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Red Meat Segment
12. Growth Opportunity Universe, Red Meat Segment
Growth Opportunity 1: Red Meat Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
Fruits & Vegetables Segmentation
Key Suppliers for Fruit & Vegetable Products
Competitive Environment, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables Segment
COVID-19 Impact on the Fruits & Vegetables Segment
Volume Forecast, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Sub-Category, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
14. Growth Opportunity Universe, Fruits & Vegetables Segment
Growth Opportunity 1: Fruits & Vegetables Segment Revamp for Post-COVID-19 HORECA
15. Next Steps
