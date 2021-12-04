Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying live stream: How to watch Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go for pole

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will look to take a big step towards winning the Formula 1 world championship when they battle for pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today.

Verstappen holds an eight-point lead over Hamilton heading into the penultimate race of the season and could win the championship this weekend if he earns 18 points more than his title rival in Sunday’s race.

But thanks to back-to-back wins in Brazil and Qatar, seven-time world champion Hamilton has cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the standings and could leapfrog the Red Bull driver if he completes his hat-trick and the Dutchman has a poor finish in Jeddah.

The momentum is certainly with Hamilton and the importance of securing pole position was on display in Qatar two weeks ago as the Mercedes driver converted from the front of the grid for just the second time this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s qualifying session.

What time does it start?

The first session of qualifying will start at 5pm GMT on Saturday 4 December.

How can I watch it?

The session will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Standings

1. Verstappen - 351.5

2. Hamilton - 343.5

3. Bottas - 203

4. Perez - 190

5. Norris - 153

6. Leclerc - 152

7. Sainz - 145.5

8. Ricciardo - 105

9. Gasly - 92

10. Alonso - 77

