Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, F1 qualifying live: Latest updates and lap times from Jeddah

Sparks fly behind Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-23 Ferrari during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 17, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Getty Images/Clive Mason

04:51 PM

10 minutes to go

Predictions? Well, not really worth trying to predict who gets pole. I think Norris will get into Q3, Albon will be 12th and at least one Mercedes will not make it out of Q3.

04:46 PM

Qualifying will be a tough task for Nyck de Vries

He had no running in FP3 and as a rookie this is a track where you need to spend time in the car and on the black stuff. He has not had that and had to watch final practice from the pit wall.

Nyck de Vries of Netherlands and Scuderia AlphaTauri looks on in the garage during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Peter Fox/Getty Images

Quite frankly he will have done well if he gets his AlphaTauri off the back row.

04:43 PM

Here's a reminder of how the teams rate in raw pace so far

Admittedly this is only after one qualifying session, but it gives you some idea of how things are stacking up early on. I would expect it to change a bit throughout the first few races, though.

04:40 PM

Ferrari not even two races in and they are changing parts a-plenty

Why? Team principal Frederic Vasseur explains why to Sky Sports F1...

Frédéric Vasseur explains why Ferrari have changed power units on both their cars 👇 pic.twitter.com/glBtXL238g — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 18, 2023

04:30 PM

On that last point of Hamilton's future

Where else would he go, though? It's not like Ferrari or anyone else are close to challenging Red Bull, is it? Aston Martin have made a huge step forward, yes, but closing the gap to the team leaders is quite another thing.

Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 18, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice - Reuters/Ahmed Yosri

He can't have many more years left in F1, though. He might just have to sit by and watch as Verstappen racks up the victories. But we will see. We aren't even two races into 2023 yet.

04:26 PM

Lewis Hamilton could leave Mercedes unless car improves, Toto Wolff warns

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes unless they can give him a winning car soon, Toto Wolff has warned. Speaking ahead of qualifying for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Mercedes team principal said he would not blame Hamilton for seeking a move away if they failed to turn things around.

Story continues

Read more from Tom Cary here.

04:20 PM

Watch: A Norris/Verstappen near miss

A close one...

"It's dangerous what these guys are doing...that could have been a massive crash" 📻



Lando Norris is not happy over team radio 😡 pic.twitter.com/is2iwDuRYt — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 18, 2023

04:10 PM

This track is an unforgiving one

Last year Mick Schumacher had a bit shunt in the Haas (not his first or last). I wonder if we will see a red flag in qualifying today, when all drivers are pushing.

Mick Schumacher of Germany driving the (47) Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari crashes during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 26, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Joe Portlock/Getty Images

I am going to say yeah: Tsunoda.

04:05 PM

Current constructors' standings

Just McLaren, Haas and AlphaTauri left to score after the opening round. Things are looking a little better for McLaren after a very difficult weekend in Bahrain a fortnight ago. Would be more surprised if they didn't get on the board this weekend, though reliability was probably what stopped them scoring in round one.

04:00 PM

Current championship standings: drivers

Will Verstappen extend his lead this weekend? I would not bet against it.

03:54 PM

Third practice times

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:28.485 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:29.098 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:29.483 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:29.509 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:29.568 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:29.588 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:29.690 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:29.698 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:29.701 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:29.761 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:29.811 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:29.917 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:29.933 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:29.953 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:29.983 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:30.035 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:30.131 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:30.317 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.797 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri (no time)

02:42 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome, once again, to our live Formula One coverage. This afternoon we have the qualifying session for the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. It is the third time in roughly 18 months that a grand prix has been held here, after its debut towards the end of the 2021 season.

So far we've had two memorable races, and Max Verstappen has been heavily involved in both of them. In 2021 it was a memorable and slightly controversial duel with Lewis Hamilton in an unforgettable season and last year it was a tight battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

What hope of a similarly thrilling edition this year? Well, for that to be the case I think we'd have to have both Red Bulls taken out at the first corner. Continuing their prowess ahead of the field in the opening race in Bahrain, they dominated final practice this afternoon, too.

Max Verstappen, the defending champion and the fastest man in FP1 and FP2 yesterday, was again ahead of the field in final practice. And, yes, it was his team-mate Sergio Perez who was in second, some six-tenths adrift. The fastest non-Red Bull car was Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin, who was 0.998sec slower than Verstappen. The conditions will be different come qualifying under lights in an hour or so but that feels like a very bad sign for any hope of a competitive weekend.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 17, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabi - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll was fourth, within a tenth of the sister car, then came Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, all between a second and 1.2sec off Verstappen's ultimate time. Pierre Gasly in the Alpine and the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz rounded off the top 10 in the one-hour session.

Of course, we don't want to spend the entire season moaning about the dominance of one team or one driver, but when that is almost the only story of the day (Alonso and Aston Martin's resurgence aside...), then it seems a bit rum to ignore it. We've been here before too often in F1 and surely nobody outside of Red Bull wants it again. When the ongoing joke was about F1 and F1.5 at least there were two or three teams out front and then the midfield.

Anyway, let's not get too despondent. Maybe Ferrari or someone will spring a surprise. The good thing is that the midfield is incredibly tight. In FP3 there was just 0.552sec between Alonso in third and Logan Sargeant in 16th. Compare that to the 0.998sec between Verstappen and Alonso...

Anyway, qualifying begins at 5pm GMT and we will be here with all the build-up, latest updates and lap times and reaction.