Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2021: Race start time UK, qualifying and how can I watch F1 on TV?

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2021: Race start time UK, qualifying results and how can I watch F1 on TV? (AP)

The penultimate race of the 2021 Formula One season takes place this weekend in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah with Lewis Hamilton hunting down Max Verstappen for the championship lead.

The Red Bull star can win the world title if he can extend his eight-point advantage to 26 on the newly-constructed street circuit, with one such scenario requiring a race victory and fastest lap combined with a finish of sixth or lower from Hamilton.

It is a fascinating factor of this duel that their final three match-ups come on two new tracks and a modified Abu Dhabi circuit. F1’s move into Saudi has raised eyebrows from some and the Jeddah Corniche Circuit promises to be the “fastest street circuit in F1”.

A short run down to Turn 1 enters a tight, technical first sector described by Christian Horner as “like Suzuka but with walls”. Overtaking may prove difficult on the narrow track with small run-off areas potentially leading to a few scrapes and a high chance of a safety car during the race.

Therefore qualifying will be of the utmost importance on Saturday with practice also vital for determining the best setup and tyre strategy.

Hamilton set an early pace in the opening practice sessions ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in second and Verstappen in third.

When is the 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

The 2021 Saudi Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, December 5, 2021 and will take place at the new Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

What time is the 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

Preparation for the Saudi GP began with practice on Friday, December 3 with the two sessions taking place at 1pm and 5pm GMT with Hamilton setting an early lead.

Qualifying gets underway at 5pm GMT on Saturday after the final practice session at 2pm and the race is set to begin at 5.30pm GMT on Sunday.

How can I watch the 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

TV channel: The race will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event. Coverage of Grand Prix Sunday starts at 4pm on F1 and 5pm on Main Event.

Story continues

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the action live online via the SkyGo app.

Who is on pole?

Pole position will be decided by qualifying on Saturday.

Read More

Lewis Hamilton reveals he feels uncomfortable in Saudi Arabia and hits out at ‘pretty terrifying’ LGBT+ laws

F1 driver Lando Norris moving from Surrey to Monaco to ‘look after my future’ ahead of 2022 season

Sir Frank Williams obituary: A life of triumph over adversity in Formula 1