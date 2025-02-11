Saudi Arabia emerges as the only escape route for Real Madrid megastar amid summer turmoil

Reports from Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito TV suggest that Vinicius Jr. will only consider leaving Real Madrid for Saudi Arabia.

The journalist mentions that as the speculation about his future continues to gather pace, there are high chances that a significant development could occur this summer. He described that a ‘mess’ will happen in the summer.

Recent weeks have been challenging for Vinicius, as he finds himself at the centre of growing controversy.

His potential links to Saudi Arabia have stirred unease at Real Madrid and his form on the pitch has come under scrutiny, drawing criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Losing momentum

Another key issue appears to be the influence of Kylian Mbappe within the squad. Mbappe’s rising stature reportedly puts Vinicius in an awkward position, as the Brazilian winger, once a pivotal figure for Los Blancos, now seems to lack his previous spark.

There are whispers that financial concerns are also playing a role in the situation. Reports indicate that Vinicius may be seeking salary parity with Mbappe, whose contract includes a lucrative bonus as part of his free transfer deal.

However, Real Madrid might not be in a position to meet these demands, creating friction between the player and the club.

The Saudi offer

Saudi Arabia’s interest in Vinicius is not new, but this time, the situation seems more serious. The league is reportedly prepared to present an enormous financial package for the winger.

Should this offer materialise, it is highly unlikely that any European club could match the figures being proposed.

Given these circumstances, it seems increasingly likely that if Vinicius does leave Real Madrid, Saudi Arabia will be his only destination.

For now, all eyes remain on whether the Middle Eastern league will make a formal move and how Real Madrid and Vinicius will respond to the growing uncertainty surrounding his future.