Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Electromaps, Schneider Electric, NEC, ABB, and CATEC Mobility

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Charging Mode, By Installed Location, By Connector Type, By Type of Charging, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The main reasons supporting Saudi Arabia's growth in electric car charging infrastructure are rising electric vehicle sales and favorable government initiatives. Other factors driving the growth of the Saudi Arabian electric vehicle charging infrastructure market over the next five years include the increase in market players investing in the construction of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and improvements in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

To lessen its reliance on the oil and gas sector, the government is investing in developing alternative revenue streams and encouraging the expansion of other important industrial verticals. By 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has promised that in Riyadh, at least 30% of all vehicles will be electric.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman declared his intention to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 at the Saudi climate summit. The main cause of pollution is thought to be the toxic emissions that come from vehicles that run on traditional energy sources.

The government is taking action to encourage consumer adoption of electric vehicles and foster a sustainable environment. For instance, the National Industrial Development Center (NIDC) aims to draw three to four original equipment manufacturers to speed up the nation's production of electric vehicles. Leading authorities are providing income tax exemptions, tax incentives, loans, and subsidies for the production and sale of electric vehicles in accordance with the Saudi Arabia 2030 vision.

The government is willing to spend money to build sufficient electric vehicle charging stations to aid in the seamless operation of electric automobiles.

Passenger cars are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Changing consumer preference to invest in the purchase of electric automobiles over regular vehicles and private vehicle ownership drive the segment demand. Electric cars are popular because they are economical, have minimal maintenance, and are environmentally beneficial.

The major market players operating in the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle charging infrastructure market are Electromaps S.L., Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia, NEC Saudi Arabia Ltd., ABB Ltd., and CATEC Mobility.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle charging infrastructure market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia electric vehicle charging infrastructure market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle charging infrastructure market based on vehicle type, type, charging mode, installed location, connector type, type of charging, region, and company.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

  • Electromaps S.L.

  • Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia

  • NEC Saudi Arabia Ltd.

  • ABB Ltd.

  • CATEC Mobility

Report Scope:

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Two- Wheeler

  • Passenger Car

  • Commercial Vehicle

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type:

  • AC

  • DC

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charging Mode:

  • Plug-in

  • Wireless

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Installed Location:

  • Commercial

  • Residential

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Connector Type:

  • Type 1

  • Type 2

  • UK 3-Pin

  • CHAdeMO

  • CCS

  • Others

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type of Charging:

  • Slow

  • Fast

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region:

  • Northern & Central

  • Southern

  • Eastern

  • Western

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbyhz0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer