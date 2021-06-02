Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Report 2021-2027 - Demand for Power Backup Equipment for the Developmental Activities, Leading to a Surge in Demand

Dublin, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Saudi Arabia diesel genset market is anticipated to witness notable growth during the forecast period. The outburst of coronavirus in has adversely affected diesel genset market in 2020 as the Saudi Arabian government-imposed nation-wide lockdown has led to the closure of all construction operations and disrupted the demand and supply of diesel genset systems.

The majority of the demand for diesel gensets in the Saudi Arabia could be witnessed in verticals such as commercial, industrial and transportation. The growing electricity demand supported by the government's aim to diversify the economy from oil to non-oil sectors along with the rising number of upcoming infrastructure projects such as the Neom City, the Red Sea Project, Amaala, GCC Railway Project, Waterfront Infrastructure Facilities Project - Phase II, and Medina Metro Project are the key factors, which would drive the market for diesel gensets in Saudi Arabia in the coming years.

Attributed to the presence of a robust industrial sector in Saudi Arabia along with a rapidly growing automotive sector, the diesel gensets market in the country accounted for a major share in the market. However, the market is projected to exhibit highest growth rate on account of flourishing construction and industrial segments providing immense opportunities for the diesel gensets demand in the country during the forecast period.

Further, the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Programme 2020 are a few of the government initiatives, which aims at developing and strengthening public service sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and tourism, creating a huge demand for power backup equipment for the developmental activities, leading to a surge in demand for diesel gensets in the Saudi Arabia.

In terms of kVA ratings, 375.1kVA - 750kVA diesel gensets have emerged as a major shareholder in the market in 2020, owing to its major deployment as power backup systems in the industrial and logistics sector. Moreover, Saudi Arabia National Development and Logistic Program is expected to attract a huge amount of investment of around $500 billion by 2030 in manufacturing, logistics and industrial sectors, thereby driving the demand for diesel genset market in the coming years.

The Saudi Arabia diesel genset market report thoroughly covers the diesel gensets market by kVA ratings, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview.

Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Outlook.

Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Forecast.

Historical data and forecast of Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By kVA Ratings, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Applications, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Regions, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Share, By Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered

By kVA Ratings

Up to 75 kVA

1 - 375 kVA

1 - 750 kVA

1 - 1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA

By Applications

Commercial (Hospitality, BFSI, IT & ITES, Construction, Offices)

Industrial

Residential

Transportation & Infrastructure

By Regions

Northern Region

Southern Region

Companies Mentioned

Aksa Power Generation

Alkhorayef Group

Atlas Copco Industrial Equipment Co.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Kohler Co.

MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

Saudi Diesel Equipment Co. Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vyvof

