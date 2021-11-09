Saudi Arabia Diabetes Care Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

The Saudi Arabian diabetes devices market has been estimated at USD 643 million in 2020, registering a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Diabetes care devices are the devices used to monitor glucose levels in the blood.

The main types of diabetes care devices include glucose monitoring devices and management devices. Continuous glucose monitoring devices have become immensely popular due to the rise in technological innovations. The increasing diabetes population in the country. The diabetes population in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach 8.68 million by 2026.



Key Market Trends



Increasing use of monitoring devices in Saudi Arabia



Monitoring devices include self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) and continuous glucose monitoring devices (CGM). The SMBG segment held a major share in the Saudi Arabia diabetes devices market and generated a revenue of USD 83.23 million in 2020. The frequency of monitoring glucose levels depends on the type of diabetes, which varies from patient to patient. The awareness of self-monitoring of glucose levels has increased widely in Saudi Arabia, and the market for monitoring devices is expected to see high growth in the country during the forecast period. Type-1 diabetic patients need to check their blood glucose levels at regular intervals to adjust the insulin dosing accordingly. The current CGM devices reduce all the finger pricking for measuring blood glucose levels. It shows a detailed representation of blood glucose patterns and tendencies than what can be achieved by conventional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.



Increasing Diabetes Population in Saudi Arabia is driving diabetes care devices market in forecast period



In Saudi Arabia currently, there are 5.42 million people suffering from diabetes and by 2026, nearly 15% of Saudi Arabia’s population is likely to be affected by diabetes. The population having Type-1 diabetes in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach 0.71 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.38% during 2021-2026. Obesity, especially central obesity and increased visceral fat due to physical inactivity, and consumption of high-calorie/high-fat and high sugar diets are the major contributing factors for diabetes in Indians. The most prominent work culture perpetuated in the country, which includes sitting for hours in one position and eating fast food with little or no physical activity, is a significant contributor to diabetes in the working-age group, causing this rapid increase in diabetes cases in Saudi Arabia.



Competitive Landscape



The diabetes devices market in Saudi Arabia includes several established global players as well as local players. For the CGM market in Saudi Arabia, there are only a few players that occupy a major share in the market. However, in the SMBG market, the number of players is high and includes several local players.



