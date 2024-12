Saud Abdulhamid after scoring first Roma goal: “I love it!”

Roma right-back Saud Abdulhamid helped lead the team to a comfortable 3-0 win over SC Braga in the Europa League tonight.

After the match, Saud – who became the first Saudi player to score in a European competition – spoke briefly to Sky Sport.

Overwhelmed by the applause of the home fans, Saud said, “I am very happy tonight.”

“I am very happy for the goal and for the fans as well. I love it!”