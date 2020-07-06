These saucy beer and BBQ meatballs are so easy to make

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Welcome to Best Bites, a video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie.

These BBQ meatballs get some of their flavor from a 12-ounce can of beer — any beer of your choice, actually. Choose from your favorite IPA, amber ale, pilsner or any other type of brew. However, these meatballs also get a kick of spice from a mix of BBQ sauce, garlic and chili powder. Make them for a summer potluck party or as an appetizer at your next cookout.

Ingredients

Instructions

Place all the ingredients into a large saucepan and bring to medium-high heat. Cook the ingredients for 3 to 5 minutes. Once the sauce begins to boil, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for another 20 minutes. You will see the sauce reduce. Once done, pour into a bowl to serve. We suggest serving as an appetizer and using toothpicks for eating!

