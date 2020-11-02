Saturdays star Una Healy supports ‘important’ BBC Children In Need campaign

Saturdays star Una Healy has thrown her support behind BBC Children In Need’s “important” emergency essentials programme.

The campaign, which is supported by Asda, helps children and young people living in severe poverty with everyday items such as beds, cookers, hot meals and clothing.

The Irish singer, 39, spoke online with young people who attend The Garage Trust in Norwich, which runs creative activities for five to 18-year-olds to build self-confidence and social skills.

The trust, which receives funding from BBC Children In Need, helped design this year’s official t-shirt, which features the outline of charity mascot Pudsey’s head and positive words such as happy, growth and community.

Healy said: “Now more than ever we need to support people who don’t have very much and in times like this, everybody is struggling.

“It is really tough times and it is even harder for children who are facing crisis, so I think this campaign is really important and money raised will make a huge difference to children and young people, and their families, that are struggling.”

She added: “I’ve supported BBC Children In Need a few times over the years, with the Saturdays we went out and did some fundraising with buckets and we also did a couple of performances on the show.

“I think it was in 2011, we did a really nice performance of My Heart Takes Over.

“It’s always a really fun night, and great TV show but most importantly is raising money and awareness for all of those projects that BBC Children In Need support.

“It was a really fun time, back when we could actually be in a TV studio, and not just on Zoom.”

The Garage Trust has been funded by BBC Children In Need for a number of years and is currently receiving a three-year grant of £119,935.

Claire Hoyle, commercial director at BBC Children In Need, said: “It is great news that Asda’s fundraising this year will help to fund our Emergency Essentials programme, and provide support to individual children and young people across the UK who need it most.”

You can support BBC Children In Need by donating or by purchasing the official t-shirt, Pudsey clothing or Pudsey ears.