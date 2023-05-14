Saturday's sports scores for May 13, 2023

The Canadian Press
Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Seattle 6 Dallas 3

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

---

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

Switzerland 7 Slovakia 0

Kazakhstan 4 Norway 3 (SO)

Slovakia 2 Latvia 1

France 2 Austria 1

Denmark 3 Hungary 1

Finland 4 Germany 3

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

Rochester 7 Toronto 4

(Rochester leads best-of-five series 2-0)

Hershey 4 Hartford 2

(Hershey leads best-of-five series 2-0)

Texas 5 Milwaukee 3

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

---

Major League Baseball

Interleague

Toronto 5 Atlanta 2

Minnesota 11 Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 4 Boston 3

American League

N.Y. Yankees 9 Tampa Bay 8

Seattle 5 Detroit 0

Texas 5 Oakland 0

Baltimore 2 Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 4 Kansas City 3

Cleveland 8 L.A. Angels 6

Chicago White Sox 3 Houston 1

National League

Cincinnati 6 Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Diego 2

Philadelphia 7 Colorado 4

Arizona 7 San Francisco 2

N.Y. Mets at Washington, suspended

---

MLS

CF Montreal 2 Toronto 0

Portland 3 Vancouver 1

Chicago 1 Saint Louis City 0

Charlotte FC 3 Atlanta 1

Orlando City 2 Columbus 2

Nashville 1 D.C. United 1

Miami 2 New England 1

N.Y. Red Bulls 1 New York City 0

FC Dallas 1 Austin FC 0

Seattle 1 Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 2 Colorado 1

Los Angeles FC 3 Real Salt Lake 0

---

NLL Playoffs

Semifinals

Buffalo 17 Toronto 8

(Buffalo wins best-of-three series 2-0)

Calgary 13 Colorado 12

(Best-of-three series tied 1-1)

---

