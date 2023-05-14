Saturday's sports scores for May 13, 2023
Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)
---
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
Switzerland 7 Slovakia 0
Kazakhstan 4 Norway 3 (SO)
Slovakia 2 Latvia 1
France 2 Austria 1
Denmark 3 Hungary 1
Finland 4 Germany 3
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
Rochester 7 Toronto 4
(Rochester leads best-of-five series 2-0)
Hershey 4 Hartford 2
(Hershey leads best-of-five series 2-0)
(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)
---
Major League Baseball
Interleague
Toronto 5 Atlanta 2
Minnesota 11 Chicago Cubs 1
American League
N.Y. Yankees 9 Tampa Bay 8
Seattle 5 Detroit 0
Texas 5 Oakland 0
Baltimore 2 Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 4 Kansas City 3
Cleveland 8 L.A. Angels 6
National League
Cincinnati 6 Miami 5
Philadelphia 7 Colorado 4
Arizona 7 San Francisco 2
N.Y. Mets at Washington, suspended
---
MLS
CF Montreal 2 Toronto 0
Portland 3 Vancouver 1
Chicago 1 Saint Louis City 0
Charlotte FC 3 Atlanta 1
Orlando City 2 Columbus 2
Nashville 1 D.C. United 1
Miami 2 New England 1
N.Y. Red Bulls 1 New York City 0
FC Dallas 1 Austin FC 0
Seattle 1 Houston 0
Sporting Kansas City 3 Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 2 Colorado 1
Los Angeles FC 3 Real Salt Lake 0
---
NLL Playoffs
Semifinals
Buffalo 17 Toronto 8
(Buffalo wins best-of-three series 2-0)
Calgary 13 Colorado 12
(Best-of-three series tied 1-1)
---
The Canadian Press