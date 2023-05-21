Saturday's sports scoreboard for May 20, 2023
Saturday's Games
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Conference Finals
Florida 2 Carolina 1 (OT)
(Florida leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
---
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Riga, Latvia
Switzerland 3 Canada 2
Czechia 2 Norwar 0
Latvia 7 Kazakhstan 0
At Tampere, Finland
United States 3 Denmark 0
Finland 3 Austria 1
Sweden 4 France 0
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Denver 119 Los Angeles 108
(Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-0)
---
Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore 6 Toronto 5 (10 innings)
Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 6 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Miami 1 San Francisco 0
Arizona 4 Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 12 Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 6 L.A. Dodgers 5
Interleague
Washington 5 Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 7 Cincinnati 4 (10 innings)
---
MLS
Vancouver 2 Seattle 0
N.Y. Red Bulls 2 CF Montreal 1
Austin 1 Toronto 0
Minnesota 1 Portland 0
Nashville 2 Charlotte FC 1
Cincinnati 3 Columbus 2
D.C. United 3 L.A. Galaxy 0
Orlando City 3 Miami 1
Philadelphia 3 New England 0
Atlanta 3 Chicago 3
Houston 1 FC Dallas 1
Real Salt Lake 3 Colorado 2
St. Louis 4 Sporting KC 0
Los Angeles FC 2 San Jose 1
---
NLL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Colorado 9 Calgary 7
(Colorado wins best-of-three series 2-1)
---
