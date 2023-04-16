Saturday's sports scoreboard for April 15, 2023
Saturday's scoreboard
Women's World Hockey Championship
Semifinals
United States 9 Czechia 1
Canada 5 Switzerland 1
---
AHL
Calgary 3 Abbotsford 2
Belleville 7 Toronto 2
Manitoba 3 Rockford 2
Henderson 4 Ontario 1
Bakersfield 4 Coachella Valley 2
Cleveland 4 Rochester 3
Charlotte 5 WB/Scranton 4 (OT)
Hershey 6 Lehigh Valley 4
Utica 5 Syracuse 4 (OT)
Providence 5 Bridgeport 3
Springfield 1 Hartford 0
Chicago 4 Grand Rapids 1
Texas 2 Iowa 1 (OT)
San Jose 4 Tucson 2
---
NBA
First-Round Playoffs
Philadelphia 121 Brooklyn 101
(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
(Boston leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
New York 101 Cleveland 97
(New York leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Sacramento 126 Golden State 123
(Sacramento leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
Detroit 7 San Francisco 6
Cleveland 6 Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 3 Oakland 2
Atlanta 9 Kansas City 3
Seattle 9 Colorado 2
American League
Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 7 Baltimore 6
Boston 9 L.A. Angels 7
Houston 8 Texas 2
National League
Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 3
San Diego 10 Milwaukee 3
Cincinnati 13 Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 2 Chicago Cubs 1
---
MLS
Toronto FC 2 Atlanta 2
Vancouver 0 Austin FC 0
Colorado 2 Charlotte 2
New England 1 Columbus 1
Houston 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 1
New York City 2 Nashville 1
Philadelphia 2 Chicago 2
Orlando City 2 Minnesota 1
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 1
Portland 4 Seattle 1
San Jose 3 Sporting Kansas City 0
---
NLL
Toronto 12 Philadelphia 7
Halifax 15 Saskatchewan 11
Panther City 9 Vancouver 8
Georgia 15 Albany 6
Buffalo 11 New York 10
---
The Canadian Press