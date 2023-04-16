Saturday's sports scoreboard for April 15, 2023

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

Saturday's scoreboard

Women's World Hockey Championship

Semifinals

United States 9 Czechia 1

Canada 5 Switzerland 1

---

AHL

Calgary 3 Abbotsford 2

Belleville 7 Toronto 2

Manitoba 3 Rockford 2

Henderson 4 Ontario 1

Bakersfield 4 Coachella Valley 2

Cleveland 4 Rochester 3

Charlotte 5 WB/Scranton 4 (OT)

Hershey 6 Lehigh Valley 4

Utica 5 Syracuse 4 (OT)

Providence 5 Bridgeport 3

Springfield 1 Hartford 0

Chicago 4 Grand Rapids 1

Texas 2 Iowa 1 (OT)

Colorado 3 San Diego 1

San Jose 4 Tucson 2

---

NBA

First-Round Playoffs

Philadelphia 121 Brooklyn 101

(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Boston 112 Atlanta 99

(Boston leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

New York 101 Cleveland 97

(New York leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Sacramento 126 Golden State 123

(Sacramento leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

Detroit 7 San Francisco 6

Cleveland 6 Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 3 Oakland 2

Atlanta 9 Kansas City 3

Seattle 9 Colorado 2

American League

Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 7 Baltimore 6

Boston 9 L.A. Angels 7

Houston 8 Texas 2

National League

Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 3

San Diego 10 Milwaukee 3

Miami 3 Arizona 2

Cincinnati 13 Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 2 Chicago Cubs 1

---

MLS

Toronto FC 2 Atlanta 2

Vancouver 0 Austin FC 0

D.C. United 1 CF Montreal 0

Colorado 2 Charlotte 2

New England 1 Columbus 1

Houston 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 1

New York City 2 Nashville 1

Philadelphia 2 Chicago 2

FC Dallas 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Orlando City 2 Minnesota 1

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 1

Portland 4 Seattle 1

San Jose 3 Sporting Kansas City 0

---

NLL

Toronto 12 Philadelphia 7

Halifax 15 Saskatchewan 11

Panther City 9 Vancouver 8

Georgia 15 Albany 6

Buffalo 11 New York 10

---

The Canadian Press