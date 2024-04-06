Saturday's Scottish Gossip: McBurnie, Rangers, Hearts, Celtic, Aberdeen, Defoe, Raith

[SNS]

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie, the 27-year-old who is out of contract with Sheffield United this summer as they prepare for relegation from the Premier League, is still clinging to his dream of playing for boyhood favourites Rangers one day. (Stomping Ground Podcast)

Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark is open to extending his Heart of Midlothian contract beyond the end of his current deal in summer 2025. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Denmark midfielder Matt O'Riley admits he felt some extra pressure before giving himself a shake and refocusing on the task at hand with Celtic after the Scottish champions rejected Atletico Madrid's bid to take the 23-year-old on a six-month loan with an obligation to buy for a reported £25m this summer. (Daily Record)

Former Aberdeen caretaker manager Neil Warnock believes the Pittodrie club must sign proven SPFL players this summer. (The National)

Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick, who is out of contract this summer, says he wants to focus on securing promotion with the Kirkcaldy side before sorting out a new contract with the club. (The Courier)

Former Rangers striker Jermain Defoe, currently Tottenham Hotspur Under-18 coach, wants to be the next Sunderland manager to succeed his sacked ex-Ibrox boss, Michael Beale. (Mirror)